Ghana: Ablekuma Central MP Congratulates MCE Nominee

The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma Central Constituency, Abdul Latif Dan has congratulated Mr Frank Nkansah for his nomination as the Municipal Chief Executive of the Ablekuma Central Municipal Assembly.

A statement issued by the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma Central Constituency on Wednesday to congratulate Mr Nkansah and copied to the Ghanaian Times, said "Heartiest congratulations on your well-deserved appointment as Municipal Chief Executive."

It's said the appointment of Mr Nkansah as the Municipal Chief Executive was not merely a title, but a resounding testament to his unwavering loyalty, tireless commitment, and exceptional dedication to the progress and well-being of the Ablekuma Central Constituency over the years.

The statement said Mr Nkansah's journey had been marked by a consistent and exemplary work ethic, a genuine passion for service, and an unyielding commitment to the people we are privileged to represent.

"We have witnessed at firsthand your steadfastness and the remarkable energy you have consistently poured into every task, every initiative, and every engagement within our constituency. Your commitment has been a beacon, inspiring many and contributing significantly to the positive strides we have made together." the statement said.

Mr Abdul-Latif Dan said Mr Nkansah's elevation as a Municipal Chief Executive was a clear recognition of his invaluable contributions and the trust that had been placed in his capable hands.

It said it was a demonstration that loyalty and unwavering commitment to work bore fruit.

"The people of Ablekuma Central are fortunate to have a leader of your caliber at the helm of the municipal assembly. I do not doubt that your deep understanding of our constituency's needs, coupled with your proven dedication, will usher in an era of significant development and prosperity for all." the statement said.

The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma Central Constituency pledged to work and collaborate with Mr Nkansah to help him deliver on his mandate, indicating that his office remained opened to him and the Assembly pursuit.

"We are eager to work together to implement policies and initiatives that will uplift our communities and empower our constituents. Once again, Nkansah, please accept my heartfelt congratulations on this truly well-deserved appointment." he stated.

The statement added "We celebrate this significant milestone with you and look forward with great anticipation to the impactful leadership you will undoubtedly provide."