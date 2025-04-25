Ghana: CAF African Schools Football Championship Ghana 2025 Kicks-Off

THE Girls U-15 division of the CAF African Schools Football Championship Ghana 2025 got off to an exciting start on Wednesday, 23 March at the University of Ghana in Accra.
Tournament hosts, Ghana got off to a positive start with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Morocco, while defending champions South Africa suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Uganda.
Benin laboured to a slim 1-0 win over Malawi.
Here is a summary of results of day one and two games.
Wednesday's results
South Africa 0 - 1 Uganda
Ghana 1 - 0 Morocco
Benin 1 - 0 Malawi
Yesterday's results
Ghana 2-0 Benin
South Africa 5-0 The Gambia
Ghana 3-0 Malawi
South Africa 8-0 DR Congo
Uganda 3-0 The Gambia
Morocco 1-0 Malawi
DR Congo 0-3 Uganda
Uganda 4-0 Algeria
The Boys Tournament saw Ghana secured victory against Unganda in the opening match, while South Africa secured a commanding victory over Algeria.
Reigning champions, Senegal came from behind to salvage a point against tournament favourites, Senegal.
Below are the results of day one and two.
Tanzania 1-1 Senegal
South Africa 2-0 Algeria
Ghana 2-0 Uganda
Yesterday's results
Tanzania 0-0 Cote d'Ivoire
Senegal 3-0 DR Congo
Ghana 1-0 South Africa
Tanzania 1-0 DR Congo
South Africa 1-4 Uganda
Ghana 3-0 Algeria
Cote d'Ivoire 0-0 Senegal