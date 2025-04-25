Ghana: CAF African Schools Football Championship Ghana 2025 Kicks-Off

25 April 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

THE Girls U-15 division of the CAF African Schools Football Championship Ghana 2025 got off to an exciting start on Wednesday, 23 March at the University of Ghana in Accra.

Tournament hosts, Ghana got off to a positive start with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Morocco, while defending champions South Africa suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Uganda.

Benin laboured to a slim 1-0 win over Malawi.

Here is a summary of results of day one and two games.

Wednesday's results

South Africa 0 - 1 Uganda

Ghana 1 - 0 Morocco

Benin 1 - 0 Malawi

Yesterday's results

Ghana 2-0 Benin

South Africa 5-0 The Gambia

Ghana 3-0 Malawi

South Africa 8-0 DR Congo

Uganda 3-0 The Gambia

Morocco 1-0 Malawi

DR Congo 0-3 Uganda

Uganda 4-0 Algeria

The Boys Tournament saw Ghana secured victory against Unganda in the opening match, while South Africa secured a commanding victory over Algeria.

Reigning champions, Senegal came from behind to salvage a point against tournament favourites, Senegal.

Below are the results of day one and two.

Tanzania 1-1 Senegal

South Africa 2-0 Algeria

Ghana 2-0 Uganda

Yesterday's results

Tanzania 0-0 Cote d'Ivoire

Senegal 3-0 DR Congo

Ghana 1-0 South Africa

Tanzania 1-0 DR Congo

South Africa 1-4 Uganda

Ghana 3-0 Algeria

Cote d'Ivoire 0-0 Senegal

