Africa: WHO Calls for Revitalized Efforts to End Malaria Strong Global Collaboration Has Been Critical in Saving Nearly 13 Million Lives Since 2000

press release

On World Malaria Day, the World Health Organization (WHO) is calling for revitalized efforts at all levels, from global policy to community action, to accelerate progress towards malaria elimination.

In the late 1990s, world leaders laid the foundation for remarkable progress in global malaria control, including preventing more than 2 billion cases of malaria and nearly 13 million deaths since 2000.

To date, WHO has certified 45 countries and 1 territory as malaria-free, and many countries with a low burden of malaria continue to move steadily towards the goal of elimination. Of the remaining 83 malaria-endemic countries, 25 reported fewer than 10 cases of the disease in 2023.

However, as history has shown, these gains are fragile.

“The history of malaria teaches us a harsh lesson: when we divert our attention, the disease resurges, taking its greatest toll on the most vulnerable,” said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “But the same history also shows us what’s possible: with strong political commitment, sustained investment, multisectoral action and community engagement, malaria can be defeated.”

Investments in new interventions drive progress

Years of investment in the development and deployment of new malaria vaccines and next-generation tools to prevent and control malaria are paying off.

On World Malaria Day, Mali will join 19 other African countries in introducing malaria vaccines—a vital step towards protecting young children from one of the continent’s most deadly diseases. The large-scale rollout of malaria vaccines in Africa is expected to save tens of thousands of young lives every year.

Meanwhile, the expanded use of a new generation of insecticide-treated nets is poised to lower the disease burden. According to the latest World malaria report, these new nets—which have greater impact against malaria than the standard pyrethroid-only nets—accounted for nearly 80% of all nets delivered in sub-Saharan Africa in 2023, up from 59% the previous year.

Progress against malaria under threat

Despite significant gains, malaria remains a major public health challenge, with nearly 600 000 lives lost to the disease in 2023 alone. The African Region is hardest hit, shouldering an estimated 95% of the malaria burden each year.

In many areas, progress has been hampered by fragile health systems and rising threats such as drug and insecticide resistance. Many at-risk groups continue to miss out on the services they need to prevent, detect and treat malaria. Climate change, conflict, poverty and population displacement are compounding these challenges.

WHO recently warned that the 2025 funding cuts could further derail progress in many endemic countries, putting millions of additional lives at risk. Of the 64 WHO Country Offices in malaria-endemic countries that took part in a recent WHO stock take assessment, more than half reported moderate or severe disruptions to malaria services.

Renewed call to protect hard-won gains

World Malaria Day 2025 - under the theme, “Malaria ends with us: reinvest, reimagine, reignite” - is calling for stepped up political and financial commitment to protect the hard-won gains against malaria.

To reinvest, WHO joins partners and civil society in calling on malaria-endemic countries to boost domestic spending, particularly in primary health care, so that all at-risk populations can access the services they need to prevent, detect and treat malaria. The successful replenishments of the Global Fund and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, are also critical to financing malaria programmes and interventions, and accelerating progress towards the targets set in the WHO Global technical strategy for malaria 2016-2030.

Addressing current challenges in global malaria control will also require a reimagined response through innovative tools, strategies and partnerships. New and more effective antimalarial drugs are needed, as all well as advancements in service delivery, diagnostics, insecticides, vaccines and vector control methods.

More countries are making malaria control and elimination a national priority, including through the Yaoundé Declaration, signed in March 2024 by African Ministers of Health from 11 high burden countries.

“Ministers committed to strengthening their health systems, stepping up domestic resources, enhancing multisectoral action and ensuring a robust accountability mechanism,” notes Dr Daniel Ngamije, Director of the WHO Global Malaria Programme. “This is the kind of leadership the world must rally behind.”

Reigniting commitment at all levels – from communities and frontline health workers to governments, researchers, the private sector innovators and donors – will be critical to curbing and, ultimately, ending malaria.