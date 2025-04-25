South Africa: Tembisa Hospital Fires Pose Safety Risk to Patients, Staff

The Office of Health Standards Compliance (OHSC) has expressed concern regarding repeated fire outbreaks at the Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital, in Gauteng.

This is after the second fire hit Tembisa Hospital at the main outpatient department on Wednesday. The smoke spread to the Eye Clinic and the nearby pharmacy, impacting areas that had initially been cleared from Saturday's fire.

This included the surgical outpatient department, medical outpatient department, family medicine, and the administration block, which were intended to serve as alternative accident and emergency service areas.

According to the OHSC, which is responsible for monitoring and ensuring the health and safety of healthcare service users, these incidents pose a potential risk to the safety of both patients and staff.

"These incidents have raised significant alarms about safety protocols and emergency preparedness, highlighting the urgent need for a comprehensive assessment of the facility to ensure the safety of patients, visitors, staff and other occupants of the Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital premises," a statement issued by the OHSC said.

The office said all health establishments must prioritise the safety and security of patients, especially during emergencies.

"Health establishments must ensure that the systems comply with health regulations and foster a safe environment for everyone in their care."

The OHSC said it would dispatch a team of inspectors to conduct a risk-based inspection as a fact-finding action to establish the circumstances surrounding the two fire incidents.

"Risk-based inspections are specifically triggered and conducted on an ad hoc basis in response to identified risks at health facilities.

"Considering that the winter season is already on, this inspection will enable the OHSC to establish possible root causes and to make informed recommendations that are aimed at mitigating the risk of fire incidents at health facilities."

The OHSC urges all healthcare facilities and providers to regularly review their safety protocols and emergency response plans to avoid similar occurrences and ensure that the integrity of the healthcare system and the protection of the users of health services are maintained.

On Wednesday, the Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla, reassured the public that services will continue despite a second fire incident at the main outpatient department at the Tembisa Hospital.