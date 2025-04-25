Sudan: TSC Member Jabir Meets UN Secretary-General's Envoy to Sudan

24 April 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Lt. General Ibrahim Jabir, affirmed the government's keenness and readiness to overcome all challenges and facilitate the work of relief teams and United Nations agencies to carry out their role in providing humanitarian assistance.

During a meeting in his office on Wednesday with the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy to Sudan, Ambassador Ramtane Lamamra, TSC Member affirmed that there is no famine in Sudan. He said, "What is being promoted in this regard is merely a lie used by some to advance their own agendas."

TSC member explained that what is happening in El-Fashir aims to starve its citizens, calling on the United Nations to provide humanitarian assistance to El-Fashir residents by air or land, noting that 40 citizens were killed on Thursday.

Jabir emphasized that the war will stop if the supply of weapons to the rebels and the influx of mercenaries are halted.

For his part, Ambassador Ramtane Lamamra affirmed the United Nations' commitment to providing all necessary support to citizens affected by the war in Sudan.

