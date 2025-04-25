Sudan: Qatar's Support for Peace and Development in Sudan Discussed

- Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Hussein Al-Amin Al-Fadil, met on Wednesday with Sultan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, on the sidelines of the Arab Foreign Ministers' meetings held in Cairo.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, in a phone call with (SUNA), that he discussed with the Qatari Minister the best way to ensure the draft resolution submitted by Sudan to the Arab League to support peace and development in Sudan to be passed.

He added, during the meeting, that they discussed Qatar's continued support for peace and development in Sudan and the humanitarian aid that the State of Qatar has been providing to Sudan.