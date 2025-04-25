Somalia: President Mohamud in Uganda Aussom Meeting Amid Intensified Anti-Terror Campaign

25 April 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

Kampala — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has arrived in Kampala, Uganda, to participate in a key summit of the countries contributing to the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), which officially opens Friday.

The summit brings together regional leaders to discuss the future of security cooperation and the gradual transition of security responsibilities to Somali national forces.

The President's visit comes at a critical juncture in Somalia's ongoing fight against Al-Shabaab militants, referred to as "Khawarij" by Somali authorities.

The conflict has reached sensitive phases, particularly in central and southern Somalia, where national forces and allied militias are intensifying operations to reclaim territories under militant control.

This summit marks a significant opportunity for President Hassan Sheikh to brief fellow African leaders on the progress made by the Somali government and its people in confronting extremist groups.

His participation highlights Somalia's commitment to genuine cooperation with neighboring countries to eradicate the threat of terrorism across the region.

The Kampala summit is particularly timely, as it coincides with ongoing strategic reviews of AUSSOM's role in Somalia. With plans underway to fully transfer security responsibilities to Somali national forces in the near future, President Hassan Sheikh's address is expected to carry substantial political and diplomatic weight.

