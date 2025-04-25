Zimbabwe: UK Deepens Trade, Investment Ties With Zim

THE United Kingdom is committed to strengthening bilateral relations with Zimbabwe, with a particular focus on enhancing trade and investment between the two countries, British Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Pete Vowles, has said.

Speaking at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) 2025 Welcome Cocktail, co-hosted by the ZITF Company and the British Embassy, in Bulawayo on Tuesday night, Mr Vowles described the ZITF as a key platform for the embassy and an opportunity to showcase strategic partnerships.

"I think it's fair to say that ZITF is the highlight of the calendar year for us at the British Embassy. It's a chance for all of us to showcase our partnerships and our trade and investment cooperation," he said.

"Regardless of where you come from, I believe we can all agree that increasing trade between Zimbabwe and the rest of the world is in everyone's interests. For Zimbabwe, it contributes to economic growth, generates foreign exchange, and creates jobs. For international companies, it presents opportunities to expand their offerings, share expertise and also learn and adopt new skills and ideas."

Mr Vowles outlined five key priorities underpinning the UK's engagement in Zimbabwe, stressing the mutual benefits of deepened economic cooperation.

"For us, as the United Kingdom, there are five main reasons why we are here. Firstly, we are doubling down on trade. We are working harder to increase Zimbabwe's capacity to export to the UK, to Europe and globally," he said.

"Agribusiness, in particular, has been a major focus. We are pleased to have the Horticultural Development Council at our stand to discuss their ongoing initiatives."

He cited the success of Kuminda, a company partnering with 300 smallholder farmers to export 700 tonnes of sugar snap peas to the UK and Europe, playfully likening the volume to 28 fire engines or 8,2 million servings.

The UK, he said, is also committed to supporting Zimbabwean businesses in maximising their duty-free, quota-free access to British markets. Colleagues from the UK's office in Pretoria, South Africa, are on hand to assist local businesses in navigating and leveraging these trade opportunities.

"The second priority is ensuring that, in a world where tariffs are a hot topic, Zimbabwean businesses are supported in accessing the UK market under duty-free, quota-free and tariff-free arrangements."

Investment is another cornerstone of the UK's strategy. Mr Vowles revealed a "billion-dollar pipeline" of potential UK investments in Zimbabwe. He highlighted the involvement of British International Investment in partnership with NMB Bank, which is providing financial support to small-scale farmers and agricultural services.

He also spoke of advanced negotiations by United Green for a US$200 million investment in Zimbabwe's agriculture and dairy industries, alongside projects aimed at generating approximately 100 megawatts of solar energy across the country.

"Our fourth focus is encouraging Zimbabwean companies to invest in the United Kingdom," said Mr Vowles. "Last year, we showcased Nyaradzo's expansion into the UK, catering to the growing Zimbabwean diaspora. This year, we are featuring Mukuru, a Zimbabwean-founded company now headquartered in London."

"Finally, the fifth area of focus is building everyday relationships, working with ordinary Zimbabweans who are contributing to the UK economy and society, and supporting British people who are doing the same here in Zimbabwe."

Sport, Mr Vowles added, has emerged as an important avenue for fostering goodwill and mutual understanding between the two nations. He referenced the Zimbabwe women's netball team's performance in the Celtic Cup, the Durham cricket team's visit to Zimbabwe, and the upcoming Test match between Zimbabwe and England, the first in 22 years.

"Sport is a powerful platform for promoting shared interests and building bridges between countries. It attracts investment, raises national profiles, and creates opportunities for engagement," he said.

"But most importantly, we are thrilled about the first Test match between Zimbabwe and England in 22 years. It's set to take place next month in the UK, and we see it not just as a major sporting event, but also a powerful symbol of two nations coming together and finding common ground through sport."

Since the inception of the Second Republic under President Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe's foreign policy has been centred on engagement and re-engagement.

The President has consistently reiterated that "Zimbabwe is open for business", positioning the nation as a friend to all and enemy to none.