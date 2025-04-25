Zimbabwe: Vaccination Should Reach Every Child, Adult - First Lady

As we enter the African Vaccination Week, which is celebrated from April 24 to 30, I am delighted to join other African First Ladies under the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD), as we celebrate a powerful truth: vaccines save lives.

They are our most formidable shield against diseases that have long threatened our well-being and our children's future.

This week is a tribute to progress and a call to action.

We have come far, vaccinating millions and changing the course of history.

Yet the journey continues. We must bridge the gap to reach every child and adult with life-saving vaccines, combat misinformation, and ensure no one is left behind.

Our mission is clear.

We stand united in advocating for vaccine equity and strengthening our health systems. Every vaccination is a step towards a healthier, stronger Africa.

Join me in championing this cause. Together, we can pave the way for a continent free from vaccine-preventable diseases.

For a healthier Zimbabwe and Africa.

Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa

The First Lady of the Republic of Zimbabwe