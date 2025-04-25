Zimbabwe: Steely Sheasham Hit Ground Running

Curtworth Masango — Sheasham FC have opened their 2025 ZIFA Central Region Soccer League (CRSL) campaign with back-to-back wins and their calm, calculated approach is already turning heads.

Club chairperson Reginald Chidawanyika attributes the bright start to thorough preseason preparations and insists the focus remains on long-term stability rather than a quick dash to the top.

"We have had a good start courtesy of the efforts that went into preseason," Chidawanyika said. "Our expectations are to do well as a team, but we are more focused on strengthening ourselves internally so that our systems work for long-term sustainability rather than short-term gains."

Sheasham's leadership has reiterated its commitment to adhering to club licencing regulations, a set of standards designed to improve professionalism and financial stability in football.

Chidawanyika stressed that while promotion to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) would be a welcome bonus, the club's primary goal is building a sustainable structure.

"We are determined to embrace full club licencing tenets," he said.

"If we get promotion, it would be a bonus, but we are not rushing. Our focus is on creating a strong foundation."

The CRSL has grown increasingly competitive, with several teams investing in their squads ahead of the new season.

Chidawanyika welcomed the heightened competition, stating that it raises the league's overall standard.

"We are not worried about what other teams are doing; we embrace competition," he said.

"It's good for the CRSL to have many competitive teams. This pushes everyone to improve."

Sheasham's victories in their first two matches have boosted morale among players and supporters, setting an early benchmark for their campaign. The club's measured approach contrasts with the often frantic race for promotion, signalling a shift toward strategic planning.

Sheasham are tied on six points with Gwanda Pirates and Hard Rock, but are separated by a superior goal difference.