Zimbabwe: Junior Sables Storm Back in 11-Try Mauling

Tinashe Kusema — Zimbabwe U20 . . . . . . . . . . (50) 78

Tunisia U20 . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0) 20

IN a ruthless display of redemption and raw power, Zimbabwe's Under-20 rugby side roared back into form yesterday, running in 11 tries to flatten Tunisia 78-20 and breathe life back into their 2025 Barthes Trophy campaign.

The Junior Sables, still smarting from a bruising opening-day loss to Namibia, delivered exactly the response head coach Shaun De Souza had demanded: fast, focused, and ferocious.

They had 50 points on the board by halftime and never looked back at a sun-drenched Old Hararians Sports Club.

"It was a much-improved performance from the boys, and I'm happy," said a visibly-pleased De Souza.

"We knew we had dropped the ball against Namibia. We needed an emphatic reply and we got one."

Zimbabwe were a side transformed from the team that fell 41-22 to Namibia just days ago. From the opening whistle, the Junior Sables played with purpose and tempo, cutting through Tunisia's defence with a mix of powerful running and swift passing.

Winger PK Manyakara opened the floodgates early, before Tafara Dewa, Takudzwa Matsvimbo, Tinotenda Chinyadza, Kudzai Chanda, and a brace from Shammah Jackson added their names to the scoresheet.

A penalty try awarded after a collapsing maul further underlined Zimbabwe's dominance in contact.

By halftime, it was 50-0. Tunisia had barely exited their own half, and the scoreboard only told part of the story.

Zimbabwe's superiority in the set-piece was total with the scrum and line-out operating at near-perfection, while Tunisia, overwhelmed and frustrated, saw three players yellow-carded for cynical infringements in the opening period alone.

"It was clinical," said De Souza. "We had targeted improvements in scrummaging and line-outs, and today we had a 100 percent success rate in both. That's huge."

The second half brought more of the same. Jackson completed a well-earned hat-trick, and Tadiwanashe Maradze added two more tries to pile on the pain.

Replacement scrumhalf Wayne Kunaka added both a try and two conversions, while Chinyadza recovered some form with the boot, slotting two more kicks.

At one point, Zimbabwe looked set to breach the 100-point mark.

Tunisia did eventually offer some resistance. Azmi Aydi slotted over a penalty and a conversion, while Hamza Rihani and Mohamed Dimassi scored late tries to salvage some pride.

But the damage had long been done, and the scoreboard 78-20 was an honest reflection of Zimbabwe's dominance.

Despite the overwhelming win, the Barthes Trophy is now Namibia's to lose.

Their earlier 32-22 triumph over Kenya puts them in pole position going into the final round, where they face bottom-placed Tunisia. Barring a miracle, the Namibians will be crowned champions.

Zimbabwe's showdown with Kenya, meanwhile, will determine the tournament's runners-up and carries all the emotional weight of last year's final, where the East Africans triumphed.

"It's going to be a cracker," De Souza said. "We're ready."

While the Junior World Trophy has been shelved this year due to global scheduling changes, regional bragging rights are still fiercely contested.

For Zimbabwe, Sunday's clash against Kenya is more than a formality it's a chance to measure growth, restore pride, and finish on a high.

This was a performance brimming with intent a reminder of the power, pace, and promise that lies within this youthful Zimbabwean side.

There were standout individual performances, yes, but more importantly, a collective response that spoke of character and cohesion.

For De Souza and his team, the message was loud and clear: Zimbabwe are not done yet.

One more match. One more roar.