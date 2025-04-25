Zimbabwe: Harrison's Heart Still in Harare

Zimpapers Sports Hub

It's been half a decade since Mark Harrison last walked the touchlines of Zimbabwean football, but for the British coach, memories of Harare City still strike a chord, a blend of nostalgia and pride and quiet sorrow.

Harrison still talks about the likes of Tendai Samanja, Moses Muchenje, William Manondo and a whole lot of "good players" at traditional giants Highlanders and CAPS United.

Harrison worked with the trio at Harare City, with whom he reached the Chibuku Super Cup final in 2018.

Although the Sunshine Boys lost 0-2 at Gibbo, Harrison still cherishes that moment and is also proud of his contribution as technical director, when Harare City romped to their second Chibuku Super Cup title in 2017.

Sadly, Harare City are now languishing in Division One, following their relegation from the top flight in 2022.

"Harare City's situation is sad, but it's difficult to point a finger on what caused their demise.

"When I left there was the situation with the country's economy, rates were changing every time, but we had a good run.

"We even got to the Chibuku Super Cup final twice," reminisced Harrison, who is back on the job market, after leaving Mozambique giants UD Songo.

Harrison guided UD Songo to second place in 2024 before deciding to leave the club. The Briton is back at his base in Cape Town.

Harrison has coached in several countries including Bangladesh, Botswana, Kenya, Malawi and South Africa, but he says Zimbabwe remains close to his heart.

In Kenya, he led local giants Gor Mahia in the 2021 CAF Confederations Cup.

Harrison also supervised Motswana football giants Township Rollers between 2015 and 2017.

He also coached Golden Arrows, Chippa United and Mpumalanga Black Aces in South Africa.

"I worked with a lot of names in Zimbabwe, very good players. There was Tendai Samanja, Moses Muchenje and William (Manondo) at Harare City, gifted players," said Harrison.

Samanja captained Harare City during Harrison's reign, but is now into coaching while Manondo (34), is still in the game at defending champions Simba Bhora.

Muchenje, who also starred for CAPS United under Harrison, has since disappeared from the radar.

"Also, a lot of good players at Highlanders, but I never got to know them the way I wanted," Harrison told Zimpapers Sports Hub.

He left Highlanders in 2021, after taking charge of just one game - the 0-2 loss to FC Platinum in the Castle Challenge Cup - as Covid-19 forced authorities to stop all football activities in the country.

"When Covid-19 came, nobody knew what was next, and the 2021 season never kicked off.

"Gor Mahia was the next stop when football returned and I am glad I had a chance to manage the biggest club in Kenya.

"Mighty Wanderers in Malawi were also a good station, we won the Top 8 Cup there before I was lured to Mozambique where we lost just once the whole season with UD Songo.

"So I can say I have had a great time since I left Zimbabwe, but I would love to come back to the country.

"Zimbabwe has got a lot of quality players. Even the national team have a strong squad.

"I think there are a lot of good players in Zimbabwe who can be exported to Europe. So, I guess I need another dance there," said the former CAPS United gaffer.

IT'S been half a decade since Mark Harrison last walked the touchlines of Zimbabwean football, but for the British coach, memories of Harare City still strike a chord, a blend of nostalgia and pride and quiet sorrow.

Harrison still talks about the likes of Tendai Samanja, Moses Muchenje, William Manondo and a whole lot of "good players" at traditional giants Highlanders and CAPS United.

Harrison worked with the trio at Harare City, with whom he reached the Chibuku Super Cup final in 2018.

Although the Sunshine Boys lost 0-2 at Gibbo, Harrison still cherishes that moment and is also proud of his contribution as technical director, when Harare City romped to their second Chibuku Super Cup title in 2017.

Sadly, Harare City are now languishing in Division One, following their relegation from the top flight in 2022.

"Harare City's situation is sad, but it's difficult to point a finger on what caused their demise.

"When I left there was the situation with the country's economy, rates were changing every time, but we had a good run.

"We even got to the Chibuku Super Cup final twice," reminisced Harrison, who is back on the job market, after leaving Mozambique giants UD Songo.

Harrison guided UD Songo to second place in 2024 before deciding to leave the club. The Briton is back at his base in Cape Town.

Harrison has coached in several countries including Bangladesh, Botswana, Kenya, Malawi and South Africa, but he says Zimbabwe remains close to his heart.

In Kenya, he led local giants Gor Mahia in the 2021 CAF Confederations Cup.

Harrison also supervised Motswana football giants Township Rollers between 2015 and 2017.

He also coached Golden Arrows, Chippa United and Mpumalanga Black Aces in South Africa.

"I worked with a lot of names in Zimbabwe, very good players. There was Tendai Samanja, Moses Muchenje and William (Manondo) at Harare City, gifted players," said Harrison.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Samanja captained Harare City during Harrison's reign, but is now into coaching while Manondo (34), is still in the game at defending champions Simba Bhora.

Muchenje, who also starred for CAPS United under Harrison, has since disappeared from the radar.

"Also, a lot of good players at Highlanders, but I never got to know them the way I wanted," Harrison told Zimpapers Sports Hub.

He left Highlanders in 2021, after taking charge of just one game - the 0-2 loss to FC Platinum in the Castle Challenge Cup - as Covid-19 forced authorities to stop all football activities in the country.

"When Covid-19 came, nobody knew what was next, and the 2021 season never kicked off.

"Gor Mahia was the next stop when football returned and I am glad I had a chance to manage the biggest club in Kenya.

"Mighty Wanderers in Malawi were also a good station, we won the Top 8 Cup there before I was lured to Mozambique where we lost just once the whole season with UD Songo.

"So I can say I have had a great time since I left Zimbabwe, but I would love to come back to the country.

"Zimbabwe has got a lot of quality players. Even the national team have a strong squad.

"I think there are a lot of good players in Zimbabwe who can be exported to Europe. So, I guess I need another dance there," said the former CAPS United gaffer.