Zimbabwe: New Star-Studded Jazz Band Emerges

Trust Khosa — In Zimbabwe, jazz music is often associated with a mature audience that appreciates the art form and invests in its experience.

Unlike genres such as rhumba, Zimdancehall or sungura, where the spotlight often shines on big names and flashy performances, jazz attracts listeners who value sophistication and depth.

While there were genuine concerns about the diminishing appeal of jazz due to a lack of suitable venues and sponsorship, this narrative is set to change with the emergence of The Sub Sahara Jazz Tribe.

The star-studded ensemble is not just another jazz grourp, it is a collective of seasoned musicians boasting over 150 years of combined experience in the genre.

Formerly known as Summer Breeze, this outfit features members from renowned groups such as Jabavu Drive, The Cannibals and Amagents founded by the late Dumisani Ngulube.

Their rich backgrounds and diverse influences promise to rejuvenate the local jazz scene, making this group one you cannot afford to overlook.

The birth of the Sub Sahara Jazz Tribe heralds a new era for jazz in Zimbabwe, offering a platform for both established and emerging talents.

With their deep-rooted passion for jazz music and commitment to excellence, the members aim to create an inclusive environment where jazz can flourish.

As they prepare to perform and record a series of singles, audiences can expect an unforgettable experience that celebrates the genre's history while looking forward to its future.

In this week's instalment of "Down Memory Lane," we delve into the origins and vision of Sub Sahara Jazz Tribe, exploring what this remarkable collective means for the revitalisation of jazz in Zimbabwe.

Through their innovative approach and dedication, they are poised to inspire a new generation of jazz enthusiasts and ensure that the elegance of this genre continues to resonate in the hearts of many.

The group includes Vincent Kapepa on bass guitar, Chris Fifeni on keyboard, Jervas Dzinotizeyi as vocalist and percussionist, Tinashe Kakono on keyboard, Metusi Mpofu as sound engineer, and Star Gurajena as lead vocalist.

Owen Chirovamhangu, formerly with The Cannibals Jazz Band, and Owen Shamhu, ex-Too Open Band, complete the line-up.

Those who understand the history of Zim jazz would agree with me that The Sub Sahara Jazz Tribe is a formidable ensemble of stars.

You can't call yourself a Zimbabwean jazz fan if you are not aware of The Cannibals' impact.

You can't claim to know the history of Zim jazz if you don't recognise the influence that Amagents Band.

What about the mighty Jabavu Drive before it lost one of its vital members, the late Nicholas Mugona?

Now the spotlight is on Sub Sahara Jazz Tribe, which promises nothing but to serenade fans with their mature music.

Most of these musicians have over 50 years of experience, with some having celebrated their silver jubilees in jazz circles.

Formerly known as Summer Breeze, the ensemble boasts a galaxy of stars who made a name for themselves as the resident band at Meikles Hotel in Harare, now the Hyatt Regency.

Last week, the group performed at The Grub Restaurant in Harare, stepping up their anti-road carnage campaign with their theme song "Vatyairi Vanhasi".

In their quest to promote safe driving, they have composed a special song titled "Vatyairi Vanhasi."

Reflecting on their vision, the group's band manager and spokesperson, Munyaradzi Kombe, believes that Sub Sahara Jazz Tribe is the best thing to have ever happened in this particular genre.

"We are not new; we simply changed our name from Summer Breeze to Sub Sahara Jazz Tribe after one of the founders began using the old name (Summer Breeze) in his new base in Zambia.

"We realised it was unnecessary to fight over the name. What is critical is that our jazz community knows about the calibre of jazz players in our camp," stated Kombe.

"Ours is not just a team of jazz players and singers; it's a complete package. If you look at this group, we have some players who came from big bands," he explained.

He narrated how they met and formed this outfit.

"With the help of our sponsors, we have been performing at Meikles Hotel (now Hyatt Regency), but our contract was cancelled with the name change.

"We played there for over 15 years before Covid-19, mainly doing cover versions, as is the norm with several local jazz outfits. We were only affected by Covid-19, but this outfit has always been here, and we are back in full force," he stressed.

As the group is now holding shows countrywide, Kombe believes it's time for real jazz fans to come out and enjoy good music.

"With all this talent at our disposal, we are simply here to show the world what we are made of. You could write a whole book about us, but in jazz circles, we are well known, and our community may seem small but is vibrant."

Unlike other jazz outfits that starve fans of new material, Sub Sahara Jazz Tribe has vowed to change the narrative.

"This will become a thing of the past because we have an album coming soon that will be good news for our fans. Our band members, drawn from around Zimbabwe, are raring to go," he emphasised.

Commending the management of a group of stars, he expressed his delight, stating, "It's easy because we share the same vision as a team.

"These musicians know why they are here and why we decided to bring them under one roof. We came from different bands, but we want to rekindle old memories as new venues are being established in Zimbabwe."

Over the years, there have been genuine concerns that jazz music is facing extinction in Zimbabwe, but some players remain committed to preserving it.

Notable figures in the jazz community include Graciano Kapfunde, who has supported several bands over the years.

Despite the lack of sponsors to revive jazz festivals, these three have gone out of their way to support the revival of Zimbabwean jazz, which still has a significant following locally.

In addition to Sub Sahara Jazz Tribe, Zimbabwe boasts many jazz ensembles and acts, including Tanga wekwa Sando, Agga Nyabinde, Jeys Marabini, Tariro Negitare, Prudence Mbofana, Victor Kunonga, and Josh Meck, among others.

For the time being, all attention is now on Sub Sahara Jazz Tribe, who are dedicated to reviving the genre.