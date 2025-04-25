Tafadzwa Zimoyo — This year's Miss Universe Zimbabwe (MUZ) pageant has shattered traditional barriers by including single mothers and married women among its top 20 finalists, a historic milestone that reflects a profound shift in the local beauty industry.

Again, the presence of returning models adds another layer of excitement. The seasoned contestants bring invaluable experience and a deeper understanding of the competition, positioning them as formidable contenders for the crown.

Having navigated the challenges of both modelling and motherhood, they embody resilience and empowerment, making them strong candidates to claim victory in this ground breaking event.

The top 20 finalists include established models, aspiring models over 35 and former beauty queens.

Notable married contestants include Chiedza Mhosva of Harare and Onesimo Nkomo based in Bulawayo both of whom have not yet had children, and Hazel Kurwakumire, a 39-year-old single mother of three from Bulawayo.

Among those returning to the stage are former beauty queens who have made significant marks in the industry, such as Mhosva, Miss World Zimbabwe 2017; Annie Grace Mutambu, Miss Zimbabwe 2015; and Charlotte Muziri, Miss Zimbabwe International 2023.

The inclusion of these contestants signals a departure from traditional norms, as they compete alongside younger aspirants for a coveted place in the top 12.

Voting has begun and fingers cross, as to see if the single mothers, married women and of course returning models, if they will make it in the top 12.

The top 12 will be announced at the MUZ Charity Run.

MUZ national director, Tendai Hunda, shared her excitement about the competition's intensity this year.

"We finished our auditions and were overwhelmed with the responses we received from various models. This year is full of surprises, as we have returning models and beauty queens, alongside married women and single mothers," she said.

Hunda emphasised the importance of representation, remarking, "It takes a lot of respect and trust in the organisation to return to pageantry after earning the highest title. Miss Universe is a platform that has proven to be every girl's dream, and they are willing to remove their big crowns for a bigger one."

She said that the pageant has also seen other crown holders who have achieved national titles and participated in international competitions, including Brenda Kadewe, Miss Planet Zimbabwe 2024; Charlotte Muziri, Miss International Zimbabwe 2023; and Lyshanda Moyas, Miss Intercontinental 2021.

However, this trend of including married women and single mothers is not new.

Last year at the Miss Universe pageant in Mexico, 14 mothers were among 125 delegates.

Contestants like Beatrice Njoya from Malta, a single mother of three, and Ileana Marquez Pedroza from Venezuela, also a single mother, demonstrated that motherhood does not inhibit one's aspirations.

Davin Prasath, Miss Universe Cambodia 2024, was both married and a mother, further illustrating that the beauty pageant landscape is evolving to embrace a wider array of life experiences.

Significant changes in the Miss Universe organisation's selection process have paved the way for this shift.

In 2023, they implemented new rules allowing mothers, as well as married and divorced women, to participate.

"We all believe that women should have freedom over their lives and that a man's personal decisions should not be an obstacle to their success," the organisation stated.

Camila Avella, Miss Universe Colombia 2023, became the first married contestant with a child in the pageant's history, finishing within the top five.

Her success has inspired many women to pursue their dreams while balancing the joys and challenges of motherhood.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Entertainment Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As the competition unfolds, anticipation builds: who will emerge as Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2025?

With a vibrant mix of contestants, including single mothers, married women, and aspiring young models, this year's pageant promises to be a thrilling showcase of talent and diversity.

Last year, Sakhile Dube represented Zimbabwe admirably, reaching the top 30 in Mexico.

As voting commences, the excitement mounts, and all eyes are on the contestants who are ready to redefine beauty standards and inspire future generations.

With such a diverse lineup, the crown could go to anyone -- whether it be a mother, a married woman, or a fresh face from the younger generation.

The stage is set for a transformative event that celebrates not just beauty, but resilience and empowerment.

This year event will be held at Harare's Hippodrome on May 17 with the winner set to represent the country at Miss Universe in Thailand.