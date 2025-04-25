Ethiopia: Pope Francis' Living Legacy of Brokering Peace in Troubled Areas

The passing away of the 88 years old Pope Francis, the leader of Roman Catholic Church, shocked the world. World leaders expressed their condolence including the US President Donald Trump and the British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

The Pope who was spiritual leader of the world's more than 1 billion Catholics, he is also remembered for dedicating his time, energy and moral for the wellbeing of all humans across the globe. He prayed for long lasting peace and stability of the world.

Currently the world is advancing with respect of science, technology, knowledge and economy. The developed countries are in advantageous position in these regard. They could attain prosperity and strive for more advancement through modernizing their way of living. However, their advancement in terms of science and technology and economy did not trickle down and the gap between the living standard of the rich countries and the poor countries is growing from time to time. While the rich countries get richer the poor countries become poorer and poorer which intern threats the world peace and justice.

Currently the world is facing an unprecedented level of political instability, conflict and war since World War II. In many parts including Europe, Africa, Latin America, Asia and Middle East are suffering from conflicts. Due to the war and conflict, millions lost their lives, displaced from their home and infrastructures are damaged.

The United Nations and regional organizations including European Union and African Union usually do their best to soothe the pains of people living in those troubled parts of the world.

Religious leaders in addition to praying for the wellbeing of spiritual and moral life of the public usually involve in mediating belligerent groups to bring peace.

Theologians attribute the prevalence of war and conflict all over the world to deviation of humans from adherence to the rules of God. When people give up fearing God they will be morally degraded and fail to obtain internal peace. The absence of peace in individuals mind make them to feel emptiness and externalizing internal discontent will be taken as a way out. Among the mechanism is resorting to solve problems by violent means and indulge in endless war.

To bring solution to conflicts witnessed here and there Pope Francis played crucial role through mediating by using his moral authority. For instance, one of the most breathtaking moments in his unreserved and genuine efforts of brokering peace among conflicting sides is his mediation of the factions in South Sudan.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

South Sudan indulged in civil war from 2013 to 2020 and many lost their loved ones. During the war millions were displaced while the number of casualties amounted to tens of thousands. Among the prominent spiritual leaders who energetically involved in reconciling the two factions leaders was Pope Francis. In addition to praying to bring peace to that country he kneeled in front of the two rivals and begged them to reach to peace agreement. In addition he rebuffed them using his morale authority. His involvement brought its own impact in bringing peace and stability in South Sudan.

Pope Francis is one of the great spiritual leaders who exerted his energy for bringing peace in Middle East and halting human sufferings. But still the conflict is unresolved and human carnage is continued.

In countries governed by dictators without the existing of check and balance among the three branches of the government including legislative, executive and judiciary people are governed by whims of leaders. Unresponsive governments to the appeal of their people instead of addressing the plea they governed unlawfully, they do what they want and squash decent ideas by violence means.

In many developing countries most spiritual leaders have uneasy relation with the earthly governments.

Governments showed reluctance to hear any comment from spiritual leaders and sometimes the earthly leaders subjugate them in such a situation spiritual leaders would be passive to suggest on the appalling political and economic life of the society.

The situation again makes the countries future uncertain and fear will prevail among the public.

The commitment of Pope Francis for the prevalence of justice and peace can be a lesson for many religious leaders all over the world.