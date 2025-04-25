Ethiopia: Gondar Launches Fundraising Drive to Beautify City

- A fundraising program under the theme: "Let Us Make Gondar Beautiful" will be held on April 28, 2025, at the Sheraton Addis Hotel in Addis Ababa.

The initiative aims to restore the historic charm and prominence of Gondar while supporting ongoing infrastructure and urban development projects.

Organized by the Gondar City Administration and the Mayor's Office, the event is part of a broader budget collection campaign designed to secure funding for the second phase of development efforts. These efforts include upgrading infrastructure, improving public services, and revitalizing the city to better meet the needs of its residents.

Speaking about the initiative, Gondar City Mayor Chalew Dagnew expressed the urgency and importance of the campaign. "We were slumbering, thinking Gondar had been left behind. But now, we have brought light to the darkness, restored our fading heritage, and declared that Gondar deserves development," he said.

The mayor emphasized that the main objective of the fundraising drive is to expedite the completion of development projects already underway in the city. He expressed gratitude to those who have already responded to the call to "revive Gondar," highlighting the importance of collective action.

"Gondar's history is deeply intertwined with the broader history of Ethiopia and our diplomatic legacy. I call upon all Ethiopians to reaffirm this shared heritage by standing in solidarity with Gondar's development journey," he stated.

The Mayor's Office is also encouraging active community participation, inviting local citizens and the broader public to contribute to the campaign. The initiative seeks to foster a strong sense of ownership and civic responsibility among residents.

By securing the necessary funds, the administration aims to enhance the quality of life in Gondar, upgrade public infrastructure, and promote sustainable urban growth. The campaign also reflects the city administration's commitment to transparency, accountability, and inclusive community engagement, ensuring that the voices and needs of residents are central to Gondar's future.