Ethiopia: Diaspora Raises Over One Mln USD for Abbay Dam - Eds

The Ethiopian Diaspora community has raised over one million USD in just two months to support the ongoing construction of the Abbay Dam, according to the Ethiopian Diaspora Service (EDS).

In an exclusive interview with the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA), EDS Director General Ambassador Fitsum Arega revealed that this impressive contribution was mobilized through a coordinated fundraising campaign launched across 50 diplomatic missions worldwide.

"The momentum of Diaspora support has significantly increased since the announcement that the Abbay Dam is 98% complete," Amb.Fitsum noted. He added that EDS monitors the progress of each mission on a weekly basis, with daily discussions taking place both in person and virtually via Zoom.

The funds raised are being transferred directly to the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia through FastPay, a U.S.-based digital payment platform. EDS has signed an agreement with the platform to streamline and facilitate the contributions of Ethiopians living abroad.

Beyond financial support for the dam, Amb. Fitsum highlighted the Diaspora's growing engagement in volunteerism. Over the past nine months, members of the community have contributed more than five million Birr to four local charitable organizations. In addition, donations of medical equipment, wheelchairs, and other essential supplies have been sent to Ethiopia tax-free under a special exemption scheme.

The Director General also emphasized efforts to encourage legal and streamlined remittances. With more Ethiopians heading overseas for employment opportunities, initiatives have been introduced to help them open bank accounts prior to departure. As a result, remittance flows have seen significant growth, bolstered by the government's Homegrown Economic Reform program.

Furthermore, the Diaspora is increasingly investing in key sectors such as tourism and information and communication technology (ICT), contributing to job creation and economic development back home.

Amb. Fitsum commended the continued commitment and patriotism of the Ethiopian Diaspora, stating that their involvement is playing a vital role in shaping the country's development journey.