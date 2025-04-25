Africa: Russia, African Nations Launch First Joint Health Emergency Drill

- A landmark joint health emergency exercise between Russia and 15 African nations kicked off here yesterday, marking a significant step forward in bolstering continental health security and epidemic preparedness.

This initiative represents the first Russia-Africa international exercise focused on sanitary and epidemiological emergencies. It highlights an evolving partnership aimed at equipping African countries with the tools, training, and technical collaboration needed to tackle public health crises.

In a message delivered by Dr. Anna Popova, head of Russia's Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Well-being, President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed Russia's commitment to global health security and epidemic control.

He noted that in the last two years alone, Russia has trained over 150 African specialists, conducted joint research on dangerous pathogens, and delivered six mobile laboratories to various African nations. "This exercise," President Putin said, "raises our cooperation to a qualitatively new level," emphasizing the importance of shared expertise, real-time coordination, and cross-border health response capacity.

In her opening address, Ethiopia's Health Minister Mekdes Daba ( MD) described the drill as a symbol of the "strength and historic evolution" of the Russia-Africa partnership. She underlined Ethiopia's ongoing efforts to build a resilient health system and emphasized the vital role of international collaboration in mitigating transnational health threats.

She also highlighted Russia's longstanding support for Ethiopia's health infrastructure, including contributions to laboratory capacity building, medical supply production, and public health training programs.

Selma Malika Haddadi, Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), speaking on behalf of Chairperson Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, praised the joint exercise as a "testament to our shared commitment to enhancing health security, resilience, and cooperation across Africa."

She emphasized that recent health crises have accelerated Africa's move toward home-grown solutions, supported by both intra-African coordination and meaningful global partnerships like the one with Russia. Selma reaffirmed the AUC's commitment to pandemic preparedness as part of Agenda 2063, the AU's blueprint for a prosperous and resilient continent.

The three-day training workshop focuses on improving the rapid response capabilities of African nations to manage infectious disease outbreaks and public health emergencies. The hands-on sessions will include the deployment and use of mobile laboratory units, operational planning, and the exchange of best practices among participating countries and organizations.

This collaborative effort signals a growing resolve to confront global health challenges with shared resources, expertise, and strategic foresight.