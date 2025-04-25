Africa: Boeing Expands in Africa With Addis Ababa Office

· Eyes 1,200 aircraft demand over 20- year

- Global aerospace giant Boeing has opened its new Africa office in Addis Ababa, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the continent's aviation growth and economic transformation.

The company projects a demand for over 1,200 new aircraft across Africa in the next two decades to meet rising connectivity and development needs.

Boeing Africa Managing Director Ambassador Henok Teferra Shawl announced on his official X (formerly Twitter) page that the anticipated aircraft demand is driven by the need to enhance connectivity and unlock economic potential through increased investment, trade, and tourism flows.

At the official launch ceremony, Ethiopia's Transport and Logistics Minister Alemu Sime (PhD hailed the opening as a landmark moment in African aviation.

"The establishment of Boeing's Africa office in Addis Ababa is a major step toward realizing our shared vision of a connected, prosperous continent," he said.

The Minister underscored Ethiopia's efforts to strengthen its transport and logistics sectors, noting the government's 10-year development roadmap, led by the National Transport Council. The strategy aims to modernize infrastructure, reduce trade logistics costs, and deepen continental integration.

Alemu highlighted a planned 74 billion USD investment targeting key areas such as railways, port development, aviation, and smart logistics systems. "We welcome partnerships with private sector leaders like Boeing to realize this vision," he stated.

He also expressed appreciation to Boeing's leadership for placing their trust in Ethiopia and shared ambitions for deeper collaboration.

"We look forward to working together in areas such as aircraft parts manufacturing, technical training, and sustainable aviation fuels," the Minister said.

Looking to the future, Alemu emphasized that the sky is not Ethiopia's limit, but its gateway. "This new office is more than just a business expansion.

It symbolizes Africa's entry into the global aerospace arena. With partners like Boeing, we can elevate Ethiopian Airlines into a global supply chain leader and position Addis Ababa as the hub of African aerospace innovation."