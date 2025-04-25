Ethiopia: Embraer Expresses Interest in Ethiopia's Aviation Sector

- Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer has shown strong interest in exploring investment opportunities within Ethiopia's rapidly expanding aviation sector.

Executives from Embraer, accompanied by Jackson Lima, Deputy Ambassador of Brazil to Ethiopia, were received yesterday by Alemu Sime (PhD), Minister of Transport and Logistics, at his office in Addis Ababa.

During the meeting, Minister Alemu emphasized the Ethiopian government's strategic focus on aviation as a critical pillar of national development. He cited the continued success of Ethiopian Airlines as a source of continental pride, effectively linking Africa with global destinations.

The Minister also highlighted the growing presence of private operators in the aviation industry and outlined several key areas open for foreign investment. These include aircraft maintenance and airframe manufacturing--sectors with considerable potential for collaboration.

Embraer representatives welcomed Ethiopia's increasing focus on the aviation sector and reaffirmed their interest in contributing to its development. They identified aircraft maintenance, parts manufacturing, and aviation training as core areas of their expertise and proposed these as potential avenues for cooperation.

The delegation also expressed readiness to supply aircraft tailored for domestic operations, aligned with the evolving needs of Ethiopian Airlines.

Additionally, Alemu briefed the delegation on Ethiopia's planned international airport in the Bishoftu area, describing it as a landmark project that will strengthen the country's role as a regional air transport hub.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to advance collaborative efforts. The Ministry of Transport and Logistics reaffirmed its readiness to support partnerships with Embraer and other global aviation leaders.

Embraer is internationally recognized for its broad range of commercial and cargo aircraft, serving clients around the world.