Ethiopian Students Crowned Champions At Huawei Global Tech4good

Ethiopia is increasingly making its mark on the global technology scene, particularly through the remarkable achievements of its university students.

A significant milestone was reached when a team of Ethiopian students championed the first place in the prestigious Huawei Seeds for the Future Tech for Good Global Competition. Held from April 7 to 16, 2025, the event not only showcased the innovative potential of Ethiopia's youth but also marked a pivotal step in the nation's aspirations in the tech sector.

The Huawei Seeds for the Future competition serves as an international platform that encourages students from around the world to showcase their cutting-edge ideas and technological advancements. This year, the competition brought together participants from a diverse array of countries, such as Morocco, South Africa, Argentina, Ireland, Malawi, Vietnam, and the United Arab Emirates.

The Ethiopian team comprised of six outstanding students from various universities, including Addis Ababa, Haramaya, Jimma, Wolkite, and Addis Ababa Science and Technology University (AASTU). Their participation not only represented Ethiopia on a global stage but also underscored the country's commitment to nurturing young talent in the field of technology.

These bright mind Ethiopians were selected based on their exceptional performance during the regional Huawei Tech4Good competition in Essaouira, Morocco, where they also ranked first among 28 teams from 17 African countries.

During the competition, the Ethiopian students were given a unique opportunity to visit advanced technology centers in Beijing and Shenzhen, China. These visits offered invaluable insights into cutting-edge innovations, and offered deeper understanding of global tech trends and innovations, further enriching their learning experience.

At the core of their success was an innovative project named 'Early Vet'. This initiative aims to detect animal diseases at an early stage using Artificial Intelligence (AI). The project exemplifies not only the technical skills of the students but also addresses critical challenges in agriculture and animal health--issues that are particularly relevant to Ethiopia's economy, which is heavily reliant on agriculture.

The Early Vet project aligns seamlessly with many of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 2, "Zero Hunger," and Goal 15, "Life on Earth." By improving animal health, the project contributes to food security and sustainable agricultural practices, which are vital for the country's development. This alignment with global goals underscores the profound impact that local innovations can have on broader challenges.

Asia Khalifa, an Ethiopian student and Seeds for the Future Global Ambassador, attended the event as a distinguished guest. Her participation highlighted the importance of leadership and representation within the tech industry. Asiya's involvement emphasizes the vital role of youth in shaping the future of technology not just in Ethiopia, but globally.

Huawei Ethiopia Public Relations Director Liming Ye expressed his admiration for the team's achievements. He stated, "The victory is a testament to the unique talent and creativity of Ethiopian youth. It is also a clear sign that the next generation is rising, equipped to compete globally in the ever-evolving technology landscape." His acknowledgment reflects a growing recognition of the potential within the Ethiopian youth population and Huawei's commitment to nurturing this talent.

Huawei has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting young African innovators by offering Ethiopian students global exposure and comprehensive training in cutting-edge technologies such as AI, cloud computing, cyber-security, 5G, IoT, and big data, in collaboration with Ethiopia's Ministry of Education. It will also continue supporting the next generation by providing the resources necessary for success in an increasingly technological world. This commitment is crucial for empowering students to innovate and contribute to their communities, reinforcing the importance of corporate social responsibility in the tech sector.

The Ethiopian team's journey to this international competition began when they previously won first place in the Tech4Good sub-continental competition held in Essaouira, Morocco, in May 2024. Competing against 28 teams from 17 African countries, their success in this earlier event set the stage for their participation on the global stage.

Following the outstanding victory of Ethiopian students at Huawei's Tech4Good Global Competition 2025, universities expressed their pride and congratulated students through their social media platforms, celebrating the achievement and encouraging future participation.

Ethiopia's brightest young innovators secured first place at Huawei's Tech4Good Global Competition, held from April 7-10 in Beijing and Shenzhen, China. The April 11 awards ceremony marked a proud moment with the Ethiopian team emerged and shone over 12 top performing teams from countries including Morocco, Vietnam, South Africa, Cambodia, and beyond, as shared by Jimma University.

Their global triumph followed a regional win in Morocco in July 2024, where they topped 28 African teams to earn their spot. Through Huawei's Seeds for the Future program, they mastered skills in AI, cloud computing, and IoT, transforming visionary ideas into impactful solutions.

Six students from Jimma University, Addis Ababa University, Haramaya University, Wolkite University, and Addis Ababa Science and Technology University wowed the judges with EarlyVet, an AI-driven solution for the early detection of animal ailments, it added.

"Jimma University proudly celebrates Firaol Tesfaye's contribution, who represented Jimma University at the competition, and whose leadership was key to securing the gold. Firaol, a hackathon star at our Innovation Incubation Center with VET-SENS, embodies Ethiopia's innovative spirit. His passion and drive inspire us all. Firaol and his team demonstrate what Ethiopian youth can achieve. We at Jimma University are thrilled to nurture such talent. Huawei's Seeds for the Future, in partnership with Ethiopia's Ministry of Education, empowers ICT innovators. This victory highlights Ethiopia's rising role in global tech," the University shared.

Salale University also congratulated Ethiopian students for the glittering success they registered at Global Tech4Good Competition in China. The University was represented by Asiya Khalifa, a fourth-year Computer Science student and Huawei Seeds for the Future 2025 Global Ambassador.

"This victory showcases the growing technological prowess and innovative capacity within Ethiopia's academic institutions."

According to the university, honored with an invitation to this international event, Asia's role went beyond observing the innovative projects; she also provided encouragement and support to the participating teams. Notably, this year's competition witnessed significant success from talented students representing Ethiopia.

"Salale University proudly acknowledges this remarkable achievement by the Ethiopian participants and extends heartfelt congratulations to the dedicated competitors and the esteemed institutions that nurtured their talent: Addis Ababa University, Haramaya University, Jimma University, Wolkite University, and Addis Ababa Science and Technology University. This victory highlights the growing technological prowess and innovative spirit within Ethiopia's academic community," University's Public and International Relations Executive posted.

Similarly, Addis Ababa Science and Technology University (AASTU) congratulated the winners for their achievements in its social media page.

"Congratulations once again to Bisrat Kebere and Biyaol Mesay, students of AASTU, who were among the six representatives of Ethiopia at the Huawei Seeds for the Future - Tech for Good Global Competition held in China. Your achievement brings pride to the University and inspires future innovators across the nation," the university extended its social media page.

Indeed, the collective success of these students reflects not only national pride but also the growing momentum of Ethiopian youth in the global tech innovation space. It also serves as a pivotal springboard, inspiring others to follow in their footsteps.