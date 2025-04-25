Ethiopia: Corridor Project Rejuvenates Kazanchis As Downtown

In less than a year, a beautiful, modern town has emerged within Addis Ababa.

Someone who has been away from Kazanchis and the nearby villages for about six to nine months would undoubtedly be thrilled by the complete and marvelous transformation of what was once an old and congested neighborhood into a superb and captivating downtown.

Named after one of its earliest residents, Kazanchis is one of the oldest neighborhoods in the 130-year-old city. Over four generations of life in that central part of the metropolis have left a legacy of unforgettable memories of social life, deep-rooted culture, entertainment, business, and other urban vibes.

Kazanchis hosted the majority of the traditional and modern clubhouses, bars, and rendezvous. As a place at the epicenter of the metropolis, it was also a crossroads for many who commuted to and from various corners of the city.

As the city grew, Kazanchis continued to enjoy its position relative to nearby neighborhoods, serving as downtown. As a result, owners of many residential houses took the opportunity to repurpose their holdings as commercial properties such as hotels, restaurants and shops. Although this development was significant, it took place despite being against the master plan and standards of the city. This created considerable challenges for nearby residents as well as for the government's task of managing revenue collection and security.

The haphazard mode of development that occurred in the area over decades resulted in a lack of suitable alleys and public spaces that met the demands of the people. All these situations called for renewal, modernization, and reconstruction. In order to continue as a salon of the city, it had to undergo the fate of an eagle that sheds its feathers and claws to rejuvenate itself.

Indeed, Kazanchis housed all these memorable parts of the city with its century-old houses, old model buildings, narrow alleys, and outdated designs. This contributed to uncomfortable living conditions, an unhealthy lifestyle, a noisy and polluted environment, as well as risky situations in terms of security.

Thanks to the government's aggressive program of urban renewal through corridor development, Kazanchis is now undergoing a facelift; no more dilapidated and ramshackle houses or narrow and meandering alleys. It deserves modern and state-of-the-art architectural designs, better civil engineering, beautiful interior designs, and more. It must fit into the needs of the current and future generations. The corridor development has already established wider, cleaner, safer, and more beautiful facilities.

The project has introduced ample space for vehicles, pedestrians, bicycles, as well as for individuals with disabilities, such as the blind and wheelchair users. Unlike the congested settlements of the past, people now have better leisure options like parks, parking areas for vehicles, marketplaces, among others.

It is important to note that investment in corridor development in Addis Ababa and various other cities across the country responds to vital needs of the people. These are appropriate actions that can radically address the impacts of climate change, environmental pollution, congestion, and other challenges facing urban dwellers.

In short, simplifying and modernizing urban life pays off by boosting the productivity of residents, creating jobs, preventing illegal activities, and attracting more visitors, among other benefits.