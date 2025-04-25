Ethiopia: Kazanchis Corridor Project Showcases Urban Renewal Vision - Premier

- Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) has praised the remarkable transformation of Kazanchis, once a rundown and neglected part of Addis Ababa, now reborn as a vibrant, modern urban space.

The redevelopment, part of the city's broader corridor development initiative, reflects the government's commitment to building greener, smarter, and more inclusive cities.

Speaking at the official inauguration ceremony held on Tuesday evening, the Premier was joined by First Lady Zinash Tayachew, Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh, Prosperity Party Vice President Adem Farah, Addis Ababa Mayor Adanech Abiebie, and other high-ranking officials.

In a statement shared on his official social media platforms, PM Abiy remarked that Kazanchis, which was once considered uninhabitable and visibly dilapidated from above, has now become a shining example of what determined effort and collective will can achieve.

He emphasized that the project not only beautifies the city but also provides improved living conditions for residents, especially those who were relocated from the area to new, more dignified housing.

The Prime Minister described the transformation as a foundation for smart city development, noting that while such large-scale projects can bring temporary disruptions, they are necessary to secure long-term progress and opportunity for future generations.

Mayor Adanech Abiebie also highlighted the human-centered vision behind the corridor development. She stated that from the outset, the primary goal was to improve residents' quality of life by relocating them from poor living conditions and designing a space that prioritizes comfort, accessibility, and community well-being.

Spanning 1,000 hectares, the Kazanchis Corridor now features newly built roads, pedestrian walkways, bicycle lanes, children's playgrounds, sports arenas, green parks, public toilets, commercial shops, and parking areas. These additions have dramatically improved the functionality and appearance of the area while also serving diverse community needs.

Adanech further noted that the 105 new commercial shops constructed as part of the project were allocated to local business owners who had long operated in the area, as well as to women who graduated from the 'Lenegewa' Women's Rehabilitation and Skill Development Center.

She underlined that the initiative goes beyond physical infrastructure and aims to empower residents through economic and social inclusion.

The Kazanchis Corridor Project is part of a wider strategy to transform Addis Ababa into a clean, green, and modern capital--one that reflects both the city's growing dynamism and the aspirations of its people.