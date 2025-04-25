Ethiopia: Why Sea Access Matters - Ethiopia's Strategic Diplomatic Push

Ethiopia's renewed push to regain sea access is not merely a diplomatic move--it is a strategic pivot with far-reaching economic, security, and geopolitical implications.

In its latest nine-month performance report, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) underscored the revival of the sea access agenda as a key milestone in the country's foreign policy direction.

While the reintroduction of the issue does not yet mark a concrete achievement, the Ministry views it as a critical step toward a long-term objective: reestablishing Ethiopia's rightful access to the sea, which it lost in the early 1990s following Eritrea's independence.

MoFA officials, including spokesperson Ambassador Nebiat Getachew, highlighted that this renewed focus is already bearing diplomatic fruit. "Regional countries, including Somalia, are showing a growing openness to dialogue," he noted during a press briefing last week. According to him, Ethiopia's approach goes beyond politics, embracing citizen-centered and economic diplomacy as well.

This shift comes at a time when global and regional stakeholders are paying increased attention. Amb. Nebiat emphasized that the agenda is no longer just a national or regional issue--it has broader geopolitical weight.

Ethiopia's relationship with the Red Sea is not new. Historically, the country accessed ports like Assab and Massawa during the reign of Emperor Haile Selassie and the Derg regime. However, the post-1991 policy under the Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) set aside these claims, which many now view as a missed strategic opportunity. With the economic and security burdens of being landlocked becoming more evident, the cost of inaction is rising.

Scholars such as Prof. Brook Hailu argue that Ethiopia's pursuit of sea access should not be seen as a threat to its neighbors. Instead, he suggests, it offers a pathway to enhanced regional cooperation and economic integration. "Facilitating Ethiopia's access to ports could boost trade, infrastructure development, and regional connectivity--benefiting all countries in the Horn," Prof. Brook said.

Diplomatically, Ethiopia has ramped up efforts to mend and strengthen ties with neighboring countries. Multiple joint ministerial commissions and bilateral forums have been convened, laying the groundwork for more robust regional partnerships. These engagements, analysts say, are fostering the kind of cooperative environment necessary for progress on shared access agreements.

At home, the public sentiment is increasingly in favor of the government's efforts. With the cost of living rising and inflation driven by soaring prices of imported goods, many Ethiopians view sea access not just as a strategic ambition but as an economic lifeline. "This is about survival as much as it is about sovereignty," said Prof. Brook.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Oceans By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The government's seriousness is further evidenced by the reestablishment of the Ethiopian Naval Force. Rear Admiral Kindu Gezu previously reported significant progress in training, infrastructure, and acquisition of equipment--positioning the naval force for potential maritime operations, even without an immediate coastline.

Ethiopia's ambition to reconnect with maritime routes is gaining traction at both regional and international levels. While the road ahead is fraught with diplomatic and logistical challenges, the country's multifaceted approach--combining diplomacy and regional dialogue--demonstrates a well-rounded, strategic commitment.

If successful, this initiative could redefine Ethiopia's economic trajectory, boost regional stability, and restore a key piece of its historical identity. For Ethiopia, access to the sea is not just a matter of policy--it is a matter of future prosperity and national resilience.