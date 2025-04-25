Congo-Kinshasa: The United States Hosts Signing of Declaration of Principles Between the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Government of Rwanda

25 April 2025
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Office of the Spokesperson

Washington, DC — Today, Secretary of State Marco Rubio convened the Signing of a Declaration of Principles between the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the Government of the Republic of Rwanda.

Foreign Minister Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner signed on behalf of the Government of the DRC, while Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe signed on behalf of the Government of Rwanda. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, Senior Advisor for Africa Massad Boulos, and Ambassador Troy Fitrell also joined Secretary Rubio on this occasion.

The Declaration builds on the efforts of the African Union and other regional leaders. It outlines a pathway to peace, stability, and integrated economic development in the eastern DRC region, which is vital to ending the conflict and allowing the region to reach its full potential.

The United States will continue engaging with both nations to uphold the declaration’s principles and support the crucial work towards peace and prosperity.

