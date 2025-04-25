Rwanda: Nduhungirehe - Washington Declaration 'Opens Door to Peace' in DR Congo

The declaration of principles signed in Washington D.C. on Friday, April 25, between Rwanda and DR Congo "opens the door" to an agreement that will bring lasting peace in eastern DR Congo and the Great Lakes Region, Rwandan Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Olivier Nduhungirehe said.

The agreement was signed by Nduhungirehe and his Congolese counterpart Therese Kayikwamba Wagner and witnessed by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a ceremony.

Nduhungirehe said the signing of the United States-facilitated declaration of principles seeks to address longstanding issues that have driven conflict in eastern DR Congo, affecting the wider region.

He warned, however, that "shortcuts or quick fixes" would not end decades-old insecurity.

"Today, we are talking about the real issues, the root causes that must be addressed, to achieve a lasting peace in our region," Nduhungirehe said at the signing.

"Those include, first and foremost, security, as well as the return of refugees. In addition, and very importantly, we are discussing how to build new regional economic value chains that link our countries, including with American private sector investment."

Rwanda has for years raised concerns about DR Congo's collaboration with the FDLR, a US-sanctioned militia founded by the perpetrators of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The group spreads hate speech and genocidal violence against the Congolese Tutsi communities. Rwanda hosts close to 100,000 Congolese refugees who fled violence, some having spent more than 25 years in camps.

The Rwandan government has also expressed concerns about the hostile intentions of a Congolese government coalition fighting the AFC/M23 rebels.

DR Congo accuses Rwanda of supporting the rebels, who have taken control of two major cities in eastern DR Congo since January. Rwanda dismisses these allegations, pointing out that it put in place defensive measures to prevent the security threats from meterialising.

The signing of the declaration of principles for peace came 10 days after the visit of US President Donald Trump's Senior Advisor for Africa, Massad Boulos, who met with Presidents Paul Kagame and Felix Tshisekedi.

Nduhungirehe commended the US government efforts to support a peaceful resolution of the conflict in eastern DR Congo, a region that has remained volatile for three decades.

"Our goal is a secure region, free of violent ethnic extremism, which is well-governed," he said.

He added that the declaration of principles "opens the door to a definitive peace agreement, giving fresh impetus" to ongoing efforts of the African-led process under the East African Community and Southern African Development Community, as well as Qatar-mediated peace talks.

Thanks to the Qatari mediation, the Congolese government and the AFC/M23 rebels on Wednesday announced they had agreed on a ceasefire in their first direct negotiations in three years of the conflict.

"Our common aim is to conclude a comprehensive peace agreement as soon as possible," Nduhungirehe said.

"But there are no shortcuts or quick fixes, and we have to do the hard work to get it done right, once and for all."

He said Rwanda was committed and ready to continue working together with all the partners involved to ensure the success of the US-facilitated initiative.

Secretary Rubio said the declaration of principles established "a fundamental understanding of regional governance, security, economic frameworks, and to end the fighting and allow the region to reach its full potential."

"Having both of my counterparts here, the foreign ministers of these respective countries, demonstrates the beginning of a strong commitment to having the conversations that we need to have in order to reach a resolution," he said.

He added that a peaceful Great Lakes Region serves US investment interests. The US government is looking to striking critical minerals deals with Rwanda and DR Congo.

"Durable peace comes before economic development," Rubio said. "It's impossible to do without the peace. It will also allow millions of displaced people to return to their homes, to safer communities, with new economic opportunities that have escaped generations."