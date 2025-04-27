Namibia: President Nandi-Ndaitwah Officially Relieves Minister Hengari of His Duties

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has officially relieved newly-appointed minster of agriculture, fisheries, water and land reform Mac Hengari of his duties following his arrest on Saturday.

Police deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi told the media on Saturday that Hengari was arrested after he allegedly attempted to bribe a young woman he is accused of raping in a case that saw calls for his resignation from some political analysts during the past few weeks.

Hengari told The Namibian on Saturday morning that he has resigned from his position following the incident.

President Nandi-Ndaitwah on Sunday released a statement confirming that Hengari would no longer serve as minister.

"President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has relieved Mac Hengari of his duties as minister of agriculture, fisheries, water and land reform. The termination of tenure effect from Wednesday, 23 April when Hengari should have tendered his resignation," the statement by the presidency reads.

The presidency further announced that Hengari has also been withdrawn from the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, police inspector general Joseph Shikongo says Hengari is expected to be charged on Sunday.

"He hasn't yet been charged, but charges might be laid today (Sunday)," he says.