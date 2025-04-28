Nigeria: Concerns As 2027 Campaign Threatens Governance

There is growing concern among Nigerians that rising political activities, such as candidate endorsements for the 2027 general elections, could derail the wheel of governance and violate the electoral process.

LEADERSHIP reports that supporters have been making concerted efforts to campaign publicly for their preferred candidates, even though the approved time for electioneering is still nearly two years away.

Section 94(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 states that every political party's public campaigning shall commence 150 days before polling day and end 24 hours before that day.

To this end, the activities of these political actors may violate Section 94 of the Electoral Act 2014 (as amended).

Although the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has stated that the Electoral Act 2022 does not specifically prohibit the endorsement of candidates by individuals and groups, the commission admits there is a restriction on campaigning until 150 days before Election Day.

INEC chairman's spokesman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, said,

"The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has not released the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 general election, specifying the period for political parties to campaign publicly. Therefore, it would be out of place and against the law for any political party to embark on a campaign for the 2027 general election."

However, some lawyers who spoke to LEADERSHIP last night said candidate endorsement does not amount to a campaign.

According to them, it is a violation of the Electoral Act for anyone to commence campaigns now.

In his reaction, Dr Wahab Shittu (SAN) attributed the situation to the lack of law enforcement and politicians' attitude towards the rule of law.

Shittu stated, "The issue is not with the law itself, but rather with its enforcement. Section 94 of the Electoral Act is clear and unambiguous; however, politicians seem to adhere to their own set of rules."

"It is disheartening that our laws, particularly among the political elite, are often disregarded rather than upheld. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must start monitoring and penalising violators of the law to serve as a deterrent."

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Abdul Balogun, said it is expected that politicians should know the rules of the game: campaigns cannot commence until about 150 days before the election.

"The 2027 general election is about two years away, so why should anybody discuss campaigns now? Endorsement does not amount to campaigning. What you see happening now is just alignment and realignment. Politicians know they cannot start any form of campaign yet," he said.

Constitutional lawyer Barrister Samaila Abu accused politicians of diverting democracy's dividends from those who elected them.

According to him, Nigerians have not felt their impact since assuming office in 2023, yet they are already discussing 2027.

"Does it mean grabbing power is all our leaders are concerned with? I would have thought that, by now, the impact of the 2023 election would have been felt by the people. It is common for politicians to align and form relationships before any election; that does not amount to a campaign," he said.

To this end, the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) youth leaders and Niger Delta leader, High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, have drummed up support for the Tinubu/Shettima ticket for the 2027 general elections.

The state youth leaders of the defunct CPC--one of the legacy parties that formed the All Progressives Congress (APC)--have called on prominent members of the bloc to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima ahead of 2027.

The CPC state youth leaders reached this resolution at the end of their weekend meeting in Abuja to discuss the future of the APC and the nation.

Kogi State youth leader Sani Ogu Salisu, chairman of the defunct CPC state youth leaders' forum, and Iyke Uwakwe, secretary of the forum, disclosed this to journalists in Abuja on Sunday.

They called on key APC stakeholders in the CPC bloc to support Senator Tanko Al-Makura-led stakeholders' discussions on restructuring the APC.

The CPC bloc youth leaders urged the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Governor Umar Bago of Niger State, Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State, national and state assembly members, as well as local government elective officers of CPC background to back Tinubu/Shettima and the Al-Makura-led stakeholders.

"Join hands with the Al-Makura-led stakeholders to reposition and strengthen our party for the challenges ahead. They should throw their weight behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima's leadership ahead of the 2027 general elections.

"This support is crucial for party unity. Restructuring efforts will promote internal democracy, cohesion, and peaceful coexistence among party members. A united and well-structured party will enhance our chances of success in the 2027 general elections. By supporting the Tinubu/Shettima administration, we can ensure continuity and progress in national development initiatives.

"We believe that collective action and support for the Al-Makura-led stakeholders' discussions will strengthen our party and position us for greater electoral success.

"We urge all stakeholders to join hands with us to build a stronger APC and a brighter future for Nigeria," they stated, adding that the youth leaders were charged by the national youth leader of the legacy party, Hon. Abubakar Maikudi, to return to their various states and mobilise support for the APC in the forthcoming elections.

Similarly, Tompolo has rallied support for President Bola Tinubu's re-election in the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking during an interview on Arise News Channel on Saturday, the Ibe-Ebidouwei of Ijaw Nation and Grand Patron of the PBAT Door-2-Door Movement 2027, described Tinubu as a seasoned leader with the experience to elevate Nigeria to greater heights.

"Tinubu is a good person. He has the experience to do everything and carry this country to a higher level," Tompolo stated.

He emphasised that Tinubu's four-year mandate--with the possibility of re-election for another four years--should be respected, drawing a comparison to former President Muhammadu Buhari's eight-year tenure. "We don't want anybody to cause problems. He should be allowed to complete his two constitutional terms, then we will vote for another person to take over in 2031," he added.

Tompolo revealed plans to embark on a nationwide campaign, including visits to northern states, to garner support for Tinubu's second term.

"We will do our part, even go out of our boundary to the northern part of Nigeria to talk to our brothers and compatriots so that he will get a second tenure," he said.

He also noted that traditional rulers across regions have endorsed Tinubu's re-election bid, expressing confidence that widespread support will ensure the president's continued leadership.

Addressing concerns about potential unrest, Tompolo dismissed claims of any group having a "monopoly of violence," urging all Nigerians to support Tinubu's administration.

"We are appealing to everybody, and by the grace of God, everybody will support us," he said.

Commenting on the political situation in Rivers State, Tompolo expressed optimism about resolving the ongoing rift between suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

"The duly elected governor of Rivers State is coming back," he asserted, signalling Fubara's return to office.

Tompolo disclosed that he would soon travel to Abuja to meet with President Tinubu and Wike to address the lingering issues in Rivers State.

"Our president has been protecting democracy for a very long time. There is no way he will truncate it," he said.

The influential Ijaw leader's remarks come amid heightened political activities as Nigeria approaches the 2027 general election.

Tompolo is a key advocate for Tinubu's continued leadership and stability in Rivers State.

It's North Central's Turn - Coalition

The Northcentral Renaissance Movement (NCRM), a coalition leading the agitation for the presidency to be ceded to the geopolitical zone, has declared that 2027 is the region's time.

However, governors in the region, represented by the chairman of the Northcentral Governors' Forum and Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule, have urged the coalition to pursue its goal with decency, discipline, and decorum.

Sule stated this when the coalition, led by Professor K'tso Nghargbu, held a consultative meeting with him to seek his support for returning the presidency to the zone.

He urged the group to continue pursuing its lawful mission of rebirthing the zone--which has never produced a democratically elected president or vice president--responsibly, in order to gain the desired support.

The governor and other notable personalities expressed satisfaction with the calibre of people led by Nghargbu in pressing for the recognition of North Central, in relation to other geopolitical zones in the country's power equation since independence.

NCRM also held separate consultations with former members of the National Assembly, including Senator Solomon Ewuga, Senator Suleiman Asonya Adokwe, and the Vice Chairman of the Nasarawa State Council of Chiefs and Emirs, the Emir of Keffi, Dr Shehu Chindo Yamusa.

During the engagements, the coalition sought support and endorsement for its push to secure either the presidency or vice presidency in 2027 and received encouraging responses endorsing the North Central agenda as timely and appropriate.

The movement also presented a position paper to eminent Nigerians, including the Emir of Keffi, who blessed the platform and urged them to remain committed and selfless in pursuing their goals.

The leader of the group, Prof. Nghargbu, said the group's efforts are aimed at rewriting the nation's political history, which has serially denied the North Central zone the opportunity to aspire to the presidency or vice presidency.

LEADERSHIP reports that the coalition recently stated that if the All Progressives Congress (APC) chooses to give President Bola Tinubu the right of first refusal for the 2027 ticket, then his running mate must emerge from North Central, while other parties should field presidential candidates from the zone.

"The North Central's historical exclusion from the top two national offices outstrips any claims to political marginalisation by any other geopolitical zone. We strongly suggest that the demands of equity, fairness, justice, and political inclusiveness can begin to be met by the lead opposition party, the PDP, and the governing party, the APC, in picking their 2027 presidential and vice presidential candidates from our zone, respectively.

"All other political parties that aspire to lead this country in two years should also take a cue from this expected political justice sought by the people of North Central. Such an action will simultaneously satisfy the demands of political astuteness expected of any party with its hands on the nation's pulse.

"It is on this premise that we, the North Central Renaissance Movement (NCRM), demand--in the interest of fairness, equity and justice--that the Office of President of Nigeria be ceded to the North Central in 2027," it said.