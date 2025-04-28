Uganda Declares End of Ebola Outbreak

Uganda today declared the end of the Ebola disease outbreak, less than three months after the virus was confirmed in the capital Kampala.

During this outbreak, 14 cases, 12 confirmed and two not confirmed through laboratory tests (probable), were reported. Four deaths, two confirmed and two probable, occurred. Ten people recovered from the infection. A total of 534 people were identified as having been in contact with the confirmed and probable cases and were closely monitored.

The last confirmed patient was discharged on 15 March 2025, triggering the 42-day countdown to officially declare the end of the outbreak, in line with World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines.

This was Uganda’s second Ebola outbreak in less than three years. It was confirmed on 30 January 2025. The country’s long-standing experience in managing outbreaks enabled a fast, coordinated, and effective response.

With support from WHO and partners, the Ministry of Health activated national coordination structures, deployed rapid response teams, strengthened surveillance systems and established treatment units. Border health measures, particularly in Kampala and at points of entry, were reinforced to prevent cross-border transmission.

WHO mobilized more than 130 national and international staff to support the response in the areas of case investigation, contact tracing, laboratory diagnostics, and case management. More than 1500 samples were tested with WHO providing logistics, training and quality assurance to ensure biosafety.

WHO also facilitated the deployment of Emergency Medical Teams and anthropologists to reduce stigma, build trust and work with affected communities, which was critical in driving behaviour change.

“This outbreak challenged us in new ways. It touched both urban and rural communities across the country and unfolded against the backdrop of significant global funding constraints,” said Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, Acting WHO Regional Director for Africa. The response demonstrated Uganda’s long-standing leadership in tackling public health emergencies. As WHO, we are extremely proud to have supported these efforts every step of the way.”

The Ebola strain that has been contained in Uganda is of the Sudan virus disease (SVD) subtype. This strain is a severe, often fatal illness affecting humans and other primates. In past outbreaks, SVD killed 4 in 10 of the people infected.

Despite the absence of licensed countermeasures against this species of Ebola, candidate vaccines are in various phases of clinical trials. Within four days of the government's declaration of the outbreak, a randomized clinical trial for vaccine safety and efficacy using the ring vaccination approach was launched. In addition, the administration of Remdesivir treatment under the Monitored Emergency Use of Unregistered and Experimental Interventions (MEURI) protocol was initiated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

“Uganda’s leadership and resilience were crucial in containing this outbreak,” said Dr Kasonde Mwinga, WHO Representative in Uganda. From day one, WHO worked hand-in-hand with the Ministry of Health, deploying expertise, providing essential supplies, and ensuring every suspected case was investigated. The people of Uganda have shown extraordinary resolve.”

Although the outbreak is over, the Ministry of Health, with continued support from WHO and partners, will continue investing in surveillance, survivor care, and preparedness to ensure Uganda remains safe.