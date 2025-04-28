Nigeria: Tuface Takes New Lover, Natasha, to Mother

Months after Rose Idibia, mother of veteran singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Face or 2Baba, publicly disapproved of his relationship with Natasha Osawuru, she has finally met with the Edo House of Assembly member.

The singer posted pictures and videos of his mother hosting Natasha. Other family members were seen in the video, where the lawmaker was seen smiling.

This comes two months after Tuface's mother asked Natasha to remove the bead that she put on his arm and neck.

In a viral video, the singer's mother had said her son who was not in his right frame of mind due to the divorce proceedings with his estranged wife, Annie.

"Good evening, Nigerians. My name is Mrs Rose Idibia, the mother of 2face. This message is for Miss Natasha Osawaru of Edo State. I'm calling on all mothers in Nigeria to help me beg her to free my son. My son is going through a divorce process, and he is clearly not in his right senses now. I know my son well. That is not him. Please Natasha, the beads you put on his hand and on his neck, remove them and free him," she had said at the tine.

But in the new video Tuface posted on Sunday, his mother seemed to have accepted Natasha whom she posed for photographs with.