Zimbabwe: President Mnangagwa Spokesperson Charamba Admits UZ Lecturers' Grievances Are Justified

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa's spokesman, George Charamba, has conceded that University of Zimbabwe (UZ) lecturers, currently picketing and protesting outside the campus gates over what they describe as slave wages, have legitimate grievances that need addressing.

Charamba has pledged to personally intervene.

Through their union representative, the Association of University Teachers (AUT), the academic staff at UZ have presented a compelling argument regarding their inadequate salaries and appalling working conditions.

The staff describe their dire financial situation as "incapacitated," rendering them unable to perform their duties effectively. They feel like they are running on empty.

Writing on his X account under the pseudonym Jamwanda 2, Charamba acknowledged the credibility of the lecturers' cause, stating it warrants immediate attention.

"Frankly our university lecturers have a genuine grievance. I will take it up!" Charamba declared.

Self-exiled former Higher and Tertiary Education Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo did not mince his words, accusing the government and UZ management of colluding to condemn lecturers to poverty. He branded their poor wages a national disgrace. He said the current state of affairs is a recipe for disaster.

"The university authorities and the ministry cannot escape the indictment that their inability to redress the situation is a shocking administrative failure and abuse of duty, which has resulted in an intolerable violation of the human dignity of the academic staff at state universities," Moyo wrote on his X feed Friday.

"Not only is this a national embarrassment, but it is also a threat to the country's economic interests with national security implications," Moyo added.

Moyo, who previously championed Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) policy implementation as Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, further stated that it is entirely impossible for Zimbabwe to develop economically without adequate support for academic staff across state universities, who are naturally implementing STEM initiatives at tertiary institutions.

"It would be impossible for Zimbabwe to defeat the enemies of the people, namely; hunger, poverty, disease, ignorance and corruption without the kind of intellectual property that can only come from higher education; particularly but not only through Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM)," Moyo wrote.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

While the UZ academic staff have been languishing in enforced poverty due to the unilateral slashing of their salaries in 2018, the AUT alleges that the UZ management has simultaneously awarded itself lavish packages, including luxury cars and hefty US dollar perks, whilst prioritising non-essential projects at the expense of the welfare and working conditions of the academic staff.

They said the UZ management seem to be living in a different world.

The current reduced salary of US$230 includes a local currency component, averaging ZWG 6,000 to 8,000, which amounts to less than US$200.

The lecturers' strike is continuing outside the UZ campus premises, with numbers visibly increasing by the day.

The AUT members are vowing to continue with the protest until the government and UZ management find a lasting solution.

NewZimbabwe.com understands that all academic services have been suspended at UZ as lecturers continue to demand their pre-October 2018 salaries of US$2,250.