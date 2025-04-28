Zimbabwe Dismisses UK Legislators' Criticism Over Journalist Blessed Mhlanga's Continued Detention

ZIMBABWE's government has brushed off criticism from British legislators threatening punitive measures over the continued detention of journalist Blessed Mhlanga, describing the pressure as emotional overreach that holds no weight domestically.

Responding to Liberal Democrats peer Lord Jonny Oates demand for international consequences, Ministry of Information Permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana said emotional expressions in foreign Parliaments carry little weight here in Zimbabwe.

"Conversations or emotional overreaches in foreign legislatures count very little here," Mangwana wrote on his official X account.

Oates demanded that the United Kingdom (UK) government makes it clear to Mnangagwa and the Zanu PF government that normal relations between the former colonial power and Zimbabwe will not resume as long as basic rights such as those of the media were continuously disrespected.

This comes at a time when President Emmerson Mnangagwa's wife Auxilia will be speaking at a summit scheduled to take place in London come June.

Oates also urged his peers, who will be participating at the summit, to confront and challenge Auxilia over Mhlanga's incarceration and her husband's reported bid to extend his term in office.

On top of that, Zimbabwean rights activists based in the UK are planning protests outside the venue of the First Ladies of African Impact and Resilience (FLAIR) summit, where Auxillia will be speaking.

Meanwhile, journalist Mhlanga has now spent 60 days in pretrial detention for interviewing war veteran, Blessed Geza, seeking President Mnangagwa's immediate ouster.

He was arrested after broadcasting the interview and accused of 'transmitting data messages that incite violence or damage to property.'