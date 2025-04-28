Zimbabwe: 'I Don't Listen to Winky D's Music and We Didn't Ban His Music On State Radio Stations' - Nick Mangwana

INFORMATION Ministry Permanent Secretary, Nick Mangwana has claimed that government has not, at any given time, ordered a ban on Winky D's songs being played on State-controlled radio stations.

Born Wallace Chirimuko, Winky D, has faced intense scrutiny ever since the release of his album Eureka Eureka, which features tracks like "Ibotso" and "Dzimba Dzamabwe," alongside his latest 2025 songs "Kudhakwa" and "Propaganda" which all remain blacklisted from the State media.

Mangwana revealed these statements during an interview with DJ Ollah 7 stating his personal aversion to Winky D's songs stating he finds them not original questioning the legitimacy of an artist, who uses Jamaican intonation.

"Do you wanna have this conversation?, I find nothing original in that. I don't understand someone who comes from Zimbabwe, stays in Zimbabwe, grew up in Zimbabwe and tries to talk Patwa, because Patwa was only spoken by the slaves.

"Patwa also came along during the times they spent in the plantations and that's the only language they could speak.

"Even in Jamaica it's spoken but those who didn't learn, so why would someone from Zimbabwe speak Patwa?. I love something which is authentic, yes I love reggae I will listen to reggae, I love dancehall I will listen to the real dancehall, then when we are in Zimbabwe I want to listen to something that is Zimbabwean.

"I'm not a fan but I don't say what he does is bad, but for my taste I'm not a fan," said Mangwana

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Entertainment Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ollah posed a question that the people, or rather the government, portray Winky D as someone who fights the government through his word play in songs and "there was a time that radio stations stopped playing his songs."

"If he fights it, would he win? When was it? Was I the Permanent Secretary? Because if I was the Permanent Secretary we are the ones who can do that but we never did that and we don't know it.

"We don't even talk about him, somebody is out there trying to earn a living, we allow them to earn a living. Our lives are not defined on binary lines, that it's either you are for or against or you are pro Zanu PF, no it doesn't define our lives, we are human beings first, Zimbabweans second and then whatever follows," said Mangwana.

Furthermore, Mangwana dismissed that the government and the traditional media doesn't do propaganda.

"They are wrong, we don't do propaganda, traditional media doesn't do propaganda, what it does is it gives information of course in any information giving you certain ideals that you are promoting and certain agendas that you would want to push but that's not propaganda.

"It's just like right now if we call someone to come and talk about anti-drugs, is he giving anti-drugs propaganda? So, if we come and talk about the beauty of the Second Republic, we are not giving propaganda we are just making you see that the Second Republic is something else," argued Mangwana.