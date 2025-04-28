Namibia's Sovereign Credit Rating Remains Positive

27 April 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia's sovereign credit rating has remained stable and positive, according to Moody's and Fitch ratings.

Moody's rated Namibia with a B1 earlier this month.

This positive rating comes from the prospect of hydrocarbon and renewable energy resource developments.

Additionally, Moody attributed the positive outlook to an increased likelihood that new industry developments will help bolster growth in other sectors.

"This is while helping to sustain primary budget surpluses and a continued decline in the debt-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio," reads the Bank of Namibia report.

Meanwhile, Fitch gave the country a BB-rating, which means stable.

"Namibia's rating was supported by governance indicators, institutional frameworks, and fiscal financing flexibility, which were reinforced by its large non-banking financial sector," reads the report.

According to the report, Namibia's rating was weighed against a larger budget shortfall and high levels of government debt compared to other similar countries.

"Fitch supports a stable outlook with the view that the government debt-to-GDP ratio will stabilise over the medium term due to positive growth prospects," reads the report.

A sovereign credit rating is an assessment of the creditworthiness of a country's ability and willingness to meet its financial obligations, including repaying its debts on time.

The rating provides investors with insights into the level of risk associated with investing in Namibia's debt.

As of the end of February, Namibia's total debt stock stood at N$165.9 billion.

This represents more than 60% of GDP.

Included in the tabled 2025/26 national budget is N$13.7 billion in loan repayments.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has recommended that an acceptable debt-to-GDP ratio, a common benchmark for developed countries, is around 60%, with 40% suggested for developing and emerging economies.

The country will also have to pay off its Eurobond of US$750 million (about N$14 billion) on 29 October.

Currently, the government has saved up US$463 million (about N$8.6 billion) in the sinking fund over the past financial years.

The government plans to add N$3 billion to the sinking fund during the course of the 2025/26 financial year before the maturity of the bond.

This will leave a balance of N$2.3 billion.

In addition to redeeming the Eurobond, the government is also making substantial principal repayments to settle the IMF Rapid Financial Instrument financing to the tune of N$2.3 billion in the 2025/26 financial year and the final tranche of N$1.2 billion in the 2026/27 financial year.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.