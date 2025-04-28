Kenya: Duale Urges More Kenyans to Enroll for SHA, Dismisses Critics

Nairobi — Heath Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale urged Kenyans to enroll in the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) under the new Social Health Alliance (SHA) in large numbers.

He explained that the SHA allows individuals to register up to four wives and an unlimited number of children, as long as they can prove their dependency.

Duale made these remarks while attending a fundraising event for Harhosa Mixed Day Secondary School at the Moyale Baraza Park in Marsabit County, where he was the chief guest.

He emphasized that SHA offers comprehensive coverage for all citizens, unlike the defunct National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF), which was primarily designed for employed Kenyans.

This shift toward more inclusive healthcare is a crucial step in ensuring that all residents, regardless of their employment status, can access essential medical services.

Duale criticized those opposed to the SHA, labeling them as cartels who had profited from fraudulent claims associated with the defunct NHIF.

Additionally, he encouraged all pastoralist counties to support President William Ruto in the upcoming 2027 general election.

Among the leaders present were the first Governor of Marsabit and former Treasury Cabinet Secretary Amb. Ukur Yatani, North Horr MP Hon. Adhe Wario, and several other local leaders.