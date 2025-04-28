Algeria: President Tebboune's Visit to Bechar Concludes With Strategic Projects, Reflecting State's Commitment to Achieve Integrated Development in South

BECHAR-President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, concluded a working and inspection visit to the province of Bechar on Thursday evening, where he inspected, inaugurated and launched strategic socio-economic projects reflecting the State's determination to achieve integrated development in country's southern provinces.

President Tebboune began his visit by inaugurating the 100-km Bechar-Abadla railway line. After reviewing a detailed presentation on this strategic project, which forms part of the larger Bechar-Tindouf-Gara Djebilet railway megaproject, the President launched the first train from Abadla station. The station, an architectural marvel, is a modern facility equipped with all necessary amenities for travelers' comfort.

On this occasion, President Tebboune commended the workers and executives who contributed to building this facility, which will support the exploitation of the Gara Djebilet mine. "I hope work will continue to extend the railway line to the provinces of Adrar and El Meniaa, reaching Tamanrasset," he stated.

Subsequently, President Tebboune inaugurated the Guetrani 2 pumping station, one of the largest projects in the President's program to enhance the province's water security, as well as a wastewater treatment station, both constructed by Algerian workers. He also laid the foundation stone for an iron ore concentrate and pellet production complex in the Toumiat region of Bechar, part of the Gara Djebilet mine exploitation project.

Additionally, the President inaugurated a state-of-the-art sports complex, the first of its kind in southern Algeria, featuring modern facilities.

During the visit, the notables of Bechar warmly welcomed President Tebboune, spontaneously attending a meeting with him, reflecting the region's commitment to contributing to a strong and prosperous Algeria. As with previous visits to other provinces, President Tebboune met with Bechar's notables and civil society representatives, who affirmed that Algeria, under his leadership and with the strength of its youth, men, and women, remains sovereign and victorious in its decisions.

The province's youth expressed their support for President Tebboune and their readiness to meet challenges, emphasizing that Algeria comes first. After listening to their concerns, the President reiterated his commitment to improving citizens' living conditions.

"We have made significant achievements and are implementing projects to enhance living conditions nationwide while prioritizing our needs. We act independently, without resorting to external debt, which strengthens our voice in defending just causes, such as those of Palestine and Western Sahara," he said.

President Tebboune noted that Algeria's economic growth rate is approaching 4% and is poised for further improvement. He emphasized that ongoing efforts will reduce unemployment by sustaining economic momentum.