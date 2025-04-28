Zimbabwe: Thabani Gonye Retained As Zimbabwe Olympics Committee President

THABANI Gonye has been retained as the Zimbabwe Olympics Committee (ZOC) president after winning an election Sunday afternoon.

Gonye polled a total of 15 votes, three more than Ringisai Mapondera, who managed 12 at the Quadrennial General Meeting held in the capital, Harare.

His re-election will see Gonye leading the committee for the next four years, putting his name in the history books as one of the few presidents to go for more than one term.

ZOC's executive has former ZBC sports journalist Merit Munzwembiri and Fedrick Ndlovu as the two vice presidents.

Several prominent figures in sports administration have made it into the new executive as board members including former ZIFA spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela and former Zimbabwean Long Distance runner Abel Chimukoko.

New ZOC Executive

Thabani Gonye - President

Fedrick Ndlovu- Vice President

Merit Munzwembiri - Vice President

Boad Members

Xolisani Gwesela, Abel Chimukoko, Tawanda Sithole, Lizzie Mupure, Charmaine Chamboko, Edson Chirowodza and Abigail Mnikwa.