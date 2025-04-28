Ethiopian Tigist Assefa Breaks Women-Only World Marathon Record With 2 - 15:50 in London

27 April 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopia's Tigist Assefa smashed the women-only world record by 26 seconds at the TCS London Marathon, running 2:15:50* to win the World Athletics Platinum Label road race on Sunday (27).

The Olympic silver medallist kicked away from Kenya's Joyciline Jepkosgei to clinch her first London Marathon win after finishing second to Peres Jepchirchir last year.

Jepchirchir's winning mark of 2:16:16 a year ago had also been a women-only world record and that is the mark Assefa improved, finishing strongly to win by almost three minutes ahead of Jepkosgei (2:18:43). Olympic champion Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands was third (2:18:59).

Given the strength of the field, the women-only world record was always the target. With that in mind, the lead group of Jepkosgei, Assefa, Hassan and Megertu Alemu followed the pacemakers through 5km in a blistering 15:34 - not only inside the targeted 2:15 pace, but on sub-2:12 rhythm.

The quartet maintained that pace through 10km, hitting that mark in 31:16. Assefa and Jepchirchir broke away by the halfway point, which they passed in 1:06:40, 10 seconds ahead of Hassan.

The leading pair continued to move away from the rest of the field and after 35km was reached in 1:52:12, Assefa made a break. A 5:03 24th mile made the difference and by 40km Assefa was 56 seconds ahead.

She finished hard to stride over the finish line in 2:15:50 - the third-fastest marathon of her career behind the 2:11:53 she ran to win in Berlin in 2023, a mark that at the time was a world record for a women's marathon in a mixed race, and her 2:15:37 also from Berlin in 2022.

A short while later, the men's race was won by Kenya's Sabastian Sawe in 2:02:27 - the second-fastest ever London Marathon time. Uganda's world half marathon record-holder Jacob Kiplimo was second on his marathon debut, clocking 2:03:37.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.