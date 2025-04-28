Ethiopia: President Trump Urges Free Passage for U.S. Ships Through Suez Canal

27 April 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — United States President Donald Trump said U.S. military and commercial ships should be allowed to travel free of charge through Suez canal, a strategic route for global trade and military operations.

The Guardian reported today that Donald Trump has demanded free transit for American commercial and military ships through Suez canal, tasking his secretary of state with making progress "immediately".

Trump has for months been calling for the United States to take control of the Panama canal but his social media post also shifted focus on to the vital Suez route.

"American ships, both military and commercial, must be allowed free passage through the Panama and Suez Canals. These two canals would not exist without the United States of America," the president wrote social media.

He had asked his secretary of state, Marco Rubio, to "immediately take care of" the situation.

Egypt's Suez canal, a key waterway linking Europe and Asia, accounted for about 10 percent of global maritime trade before attacks by Yemen's Houthi on shipping routes in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.