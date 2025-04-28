Nigeria: Govt Resolves Long-Standing Dispute Halting New Kano North Bypass

The Federal Ministry of Works has revealed that the long-standing dispute stalling the construction of over 38 kilometer Kano Northern bypass that will connect parts of Kano and Katsina states has been resolved.

This follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by the parties aggrieved over the project.

Daily Trust reports that communities, a factory and the ministry had been involved in a dispute over the road.

But the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Works, Engr. Olufunsho Olusesan Adebiy, said the ministry found it very important to wade in into the issue.

He explained that it is equally very important to let the public understand that the issue had been resolved and work would continue.

Similarly, in his remarks, an engineer involved in the project, Sani Abdulkadir, stated that the road connects Danzaki, Dawanau to Katsina road, adding that it is about 38km with 10 bridges, 4 flyovers and 6 river bridges.

He further stated that unfortunately, due to the dispute, the road is now at 2.7% completion level. a situation he described as very worrisome.

Speaking on behalf of the communities involved, Malam Lawal Muhammed Dan Zaki, said under the MoU, the community pledged to give the maximum cooperation needed to see that the road is completed successfully.