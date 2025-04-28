Rwanda: Call for Unity, Peace As World Vision Rwanda Staff Honour Genocide Victims

World Vision Rwanda staff paid tribute to the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in a solemn commemoration held on April 24.

As part of the remembrance, staff visited the Kigali Genocide Memorial in Gisozi, where more than 250,000 victims are laid to rest. There, they laid a wreath in honour of the lives that were brutally taken, and observed a moment of silence.

Following the memorial visit, the team gathered to listen to powerful testimonies from Genocide survivors--stories of loss, survival, and resilience, accompanied by messages of remembrance and a collective call to uphold peace, unity, and the truth of Rwanda's history.

During the commemoration, Alphonse Munyentwari, Country Director of Aegis Trust, applauded World Vision Rwanda for visiting the Kigali Genocide Memorial. He acknowledged the importance of such acts in sustaining national remembrance and fostering collective responsibility.

"Visiting the memorial is not just a formality, it is an act of remembrance, of honouring the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, and of reflecting on our past so we can build a better future," he said.

He also emphasised that remembering the Genocide is essential to preserving the truth and promoting unity.

In her remarks, Pauline Okumu, the National Director of World Vision Rwanda, emphasised the importance of collective responsibility in the face of Rwanda's painful past. She reminded the gathering that remembrance is not just about looking back, but also about taking action today to protect the future.

Okumu urged staff and Rwandans at large to carry forward the lessons of the Genocide by fostering compassion, truth, and unity in their daily lives.

"As we remember, let us also reflect on our shared responsibility. Let us be compassionate, stand for truth, and work every day to preserve the peace we enjoy today," she said.

She noted that while Rwanda has made significant strides in rebuilding, peace is never guaranteed; it must be intentionally protected through the way people treat one another, through justice, and honest dialogue

Speaking at the event, Bernard Bayasese, the Executive Administrator of Gasabo District, called on all Rwandans to uphold peace and unity. He emphasised that remembrance must be matched with a commitment to ensuring such atrocities are never repeated.

"I urge each of us to commit to 'Never Again.' Let us protect the progress we have made and continue to build a prosperous, united Rwanda," he said

Bayasese reminded attendees that the progress Rwanda has achieved was hard-earned and must be fiercely protected by every citizen.