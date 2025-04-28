Nigeria: Ribadu to Succeed Tinubu After Second Term, Primate Ayodele Predicts

The leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, has predicted that National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, will emerge as the next president of Nigeria after the two-term tenure of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2031.

Speaking in an interview with Daily Sun newspaper, Ayodele forecasted that Ribadu would take over after Tinubu completes his second term in office.

"After Tinubu, Nuhu Ribadu will take over," the cleric declared. He further asserted that the majority of governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would abandon their party's presidential candidate and work for Tinubu's re-election in 2027.

"The majority of these PDP governors are not going to be with their presidential candidate," he said.

Turning to political developments in various states, Ayodele predicted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would not win in Anambra State in the this year's governorship election, emphasising the continued popularity of Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

"APC will lose Anambra State because the people will still vote for (Prof Chukwuma) Soludo," he stated.

He also issued a warning to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, advising him to pray against another scandal that could rock his office. On former Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, Ayodele said, "Ambode will re-launch his political career if he prays very well."

In matters of national security, Primate Ayodele advised President Tinubu to overhaul his security apparatus, alleging that it has been compromised. He raised an alarm about foreign military activity on Nigeria's waters.

"American submarines are on Nigeria's water. What they are doing there I cannot say. Nigeria must be on the alert because their presence is not in Nigeria's interest,"he warned. "The President should be very careful about Donald Trump's government. Nigeria's security agencies should carry out discreet investigations on this and be watchful."

Ayodele further cautioned Vice President Kashim Shettima to tread carefully to avoid being removed during Tinubu's second term. He also advised the wife of the Imo State governor to remain vigilant to avoid falling victim to a possible kidnapping.

He predicted turbulence in the Nigeria Police Force, foreseeing the removal of the current Inspector General of Police.

Addressing the ongoing alignments among opposition politicians, Ayodele urged Nigerians not to be misled, warning that supporting figures like Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai, Bala Mohammed, and Seyi Makinde would worsen the country's situation.

"Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai, Bala Mohammed, Seyi Makinde will make things more difficult for Nigerians, even worse than what Nigerians are going through under Tinubu now," he warned. "Voting for any of these politicians in the next election will be more disastrous. Nigerians must never contemplate the choice of any of these politicians. Rather, they should stick with Tinubu."

Primate Ayodele concluded by urging patience among citizens, expressing optimism that Tinubu's second term would bring improvements.

"Tinubu's second term will be better than his first term. The same Tinubu that has taken Nigeria to where it is now will also bring the nation out of its current situation in its second term. Nigerians should exercise patience," he said.