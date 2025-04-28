Egypt: Abdelatty Discusses Regional Updates With Omani, Iranian FMs, U.S. Envoy

27 April 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Expatriates Badr Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt's firm rejection of any attempt to forcibly displace Palestinians, calling this stance a fundamental part of Egypt's strategy to defend the Palestinian cause.

During a National Dialogue session with political leaders and public figures, the top diplomat stressed Egypt's support for a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine.

He discussed Egypt's reconstruction plans in Gaza and reviewed Egypt's fixed positions on key regional issues, including those of Syria, Sudan, Libya, the Sahel, and the Horn of Africa, which are all central to Egypt's national security.

Abdelatty noted the progress in Egypt's human rights status following the recent Universal Periodic Review at the UN, underlining the role of the National Dialogue in enhancing political participation.

Participants praised the National Dialogue's contribution to strengthening Egypt's internal unity and foreign policy, agreeing to hold specialized sessions to deepen discussions on regional and international issues.

