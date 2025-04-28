Ethiopia Sets to Plant 7.5 Billion Seedlings This Year

27 April 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopia has been making the necessary preparations to plant over 7.5 billion seedlings as part of this year's s Green Legacy Initiative, with a focus on indigenous tree seedlings.

In an interview with ENA, Green Legacy Initiative Technical Committee Chairman Adefris Worku stated that during this year's planting campaign, the seedlings are intended to be planted in areas where soil and water conservation activities have been carried out as well as in areas with degraded landscapes.

Furthermore, he stated that map will be developed for fifty percent of the land identified for this year's planting of seedlings.

Adefres also mentioned that preparations of fruits and tree seedlings are underway within the framework of the initiative.

He emphasized that the Green Legacy Initiative is being executed with significant focus to ensure that the planting process is enhanced with technology.

According to him, unlike previous years, this year's Green Legacy Initiative has been focusing on indigenous seedlings.

Ethiopia has so far planted more than 40 billion seedlings over the past six years through the initiative. This year, the plan is to plant 7.5 billion seedlings.

