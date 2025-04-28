South Africa: Court Order Halting Vat Is a Victory for All South Africans

press release

The Western Cape High Court's ruling today that a VAT hike must officially be suspended is a victory for all South Africans.

In this case brought by the Democratic Alliance (DA), the court's decision ensures that any changes to the VAT rate must be properly approved by Parliament before taking effect, and sets aside the unlawful support lent to this VAT hike by a number of parties.

We are pleased that the Minister of Finance eventually came *back* to the table and agreed to suspend the VAT increase in a lawful manner. This shows that government decisions cannot be made without proper oversight. It also gives South Africans certainty that changes affecting their pockets will not happen without the necessary checks and balances in place.

The impending VAT hike has now been formally stopped by an order of court agreed between the Minister of Finance and the DA. This also includes a settlement with the Speaker.

The DA will continue to fight for and with all South Africans to ensure that we create an economy that grows and creates jobs.