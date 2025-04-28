Nigeria: 'Missing' 2Baba Returns Home, Introduces Natasha to His Mum, Relatives

"Annie Macaulay, my ex-wife, is over with her. You all judge me for deciding to have peace of mind and true love. Honourable Natasha Osawaru is my wife..."

After two months of uncertainty regarding music star Innocent '2Baba' Idibia's whereabouts, he has finally returned home.

In February, PREMIUM TIMES reported that 2Baba's family declared him missing and filed a petition with the State Security Services (SSS) seeking assistance in locating the singer.

Before the declaration and petition, the singer's mother, Rose Idibia, alleged in a video that Natasha Osawaru, an Edo State House of Assembly member, cast a spell on him.

Mrs Idibia further claimed that the singer was not in his right senses when he proposed to the lawmaker.

However, in a viral video on Sunday morning on his new Instagram page, 'Ejeh Ejeh, the 'African Queen' crooner was seen reuniting with his mother and some family members.

Not only did the singer reunite with his family, he also introduced his fiancée to them.

In a video and a series of photographs posted on 2Baba's new Instagram page, 'Ejeh Ejeh', he was pictured alongside his mother and Ms Osawaru.

Before taking photographs with 2Baba and his mother, Ms Osawaru, dressed in black sportswear, appeared in a video with a teenager, with 2Baba later joining them.

Peace of mind

Additionally, the 49-year-old, in a now-deleted post on his alleged new account, described Ms Osawaru as his "peace of mind."

He emphasised that Ms Osawaru loves his children and that they, in turn, love her.

He stated that he chose to remain alive for the sake of his children and highlighted the significant roles Ms Osawaru has played in his life.

He wrote in the now-deleted post: "This is 2Baba Innocent Ujah Idibia. My official page has been hacked for months. Now, let me set the records straight. Annie Macaulay, my ex-wife, is over with her. You all judge me for deciding to have peace of mind and true love. Honourable Natasha Osawaru is my wife, a woman of dignity, value, and beauty. Most of all, she is very intelligent. It is unjust to judge me because of what people say.

"This young lady saved me and deserves to be appreciated, not insulted. I am not one to go on the media, but I had to speak out. My family loves her, and my mum has come to apologise for saying what she said. She was forced to do so. Honourable brings value and peace to me. She saved my life. The world should celebrate her. I filed for my divorce from Annie Macaulay long ago. I owe it to my fans not to fall or fail. Thank you."

Culture

This newspaper gathered that before the singer introduced Ms Osawaru to his mother, he had, per Idoma cultural tradition, first presented the lawmaker to the elders of the Idoma Kingdom.

In a viral video, 2Baba, who serves as the Technical Adviser on Entertainment and Community Outreach to Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State, introduced Ms Osawaru, dressed in the ethics attire, to the elders.

2Face Idibia hails from Okpokwu Local Government Area, also within the Benue South Senatorial District.

Before introducing Ms Osawaru to the elders, he presented her to Mr Alia. Ms Osawaru, dressed in a black outfit, was present at the appointment ceremony.

This newspaper reported that Ms Osawaru updated her Instagram biography to include the singer's surname shortly after the singer's estranged wife of 12 years, Annie Macaulay, returned to social media.

Furthermore, during a recent shopping spree at entrepreneur Seyi 'Seyivodi' Adekunle's boutique, they announced the month of their forthcoming wedding.

Background

2Baba announced the end of his 12-year marriage to Annie on 27 January in a shocking Instagram post.

Sixteen days later, he unveiled Ms Osawaru as his fiancée and declared his love for her. He later proposed to the lawmaker on the eve of Valentine's Day.

Since then, their pictures and videos have dominated gossip headlines, as they regularly appear at various events.

2Baba and his ex-wife began their relationship in 1999, starting as friends before it blossomed into romance.

Annie rose to widespread recognition in 2004 after starring in 2Baba's iconic 'African Queen' music video. In 2008, they welcomed their first daughter, Isabella.

In 2012, 2Baba proposed to Annie on Valentine's Day in Lagos, and the couple had a private wedding later that year. Their grand white wedding followed in Dubai on 23 March 2013, and in 2014, they welcomed their second daughter, Olivia.

Their marriage faced challenges, mainly stemming from 2Baba's past relationship with Pero Adeniyi, the mother of three of his children.

Despite tensions and public controversies, the couple renewed their vows in 2022 to mark their 10th anniversary, reaffirming their commitment to one another and remaining one of Nigeria's most admired celebrity couples.