Nigeria: Kaduna Govt Revokes Sale of Lands, Houses Within Legacy Schools Zone

The Kaduna State Government has announced the revocation of all previous sales of institutional houses and land allocations within Alhuda-huda College, Zaria, Queen Amina College, Kaduna and Government Commercial College, Zaria. A statement by the Secretary to the Kaduna State Government, AbdulKadir Mu'azu Meyere said that the lands were revoked based on overriding public interest and for the common good.

The statement explained that the Kaduna State Government, under the leadership of Uba Sani took the action in line with its commitment to human capital development and to ensure conducive atmosphere for teaching and learning in schools.

It added that the revocation "was approved last year and the revocation order has been conveyed to all allottees, while steps are being taken to refund amounts paid in respect of the sold houses as directed by His Excellency, the Governor of Kaduna State."

The statement further pointed out: "As one of the key pillars of His Excellency's Human Capital Development, Senator Uba Sani noted that effective learning can best take place in a conducive atmosphere without distractions and sundry interferences.

"The Governor has always argued that education is not just a leveller but also a ladder for upward mobility which can transform lives and improve livelihoods.

"To secure the future of our children, the Governor has been expanding access to education in the last two years, by bridging the infrastructural deficit at both primary and secondary schools across Kaduna State.

"In fact, one of the first decisions that His Excellency took upon assuming office was the slashing of the school fees of Kaduna State-own tertiary institutions on August 21, 2023.

"Apart from tertiary institutions, the Senator Uba Sani administration has also improved access by building new primary and secondary schools as well as blocks of classrooms since he became Governor of Kaduna State.

"Indeed, the Senator Uba Sani administration has built over 2,336 new classrooms, renovated more than 707 others and provided 3,704 and 30,742 furniture, for teachers and pupils respectively.

"Similarly, Kaduna State Government, has sunk 51 boreholes, provided 918 cubicle toilets for both pupils' and teachers' use in all the Local Governments to make learning more conducive."