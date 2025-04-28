Nigeria: Kaduna to Dialogue With ASUU Over Strike, Says Perm SEC

27 April 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)

Mr Rabiu recalled that an understanding had earlier been reached with the university lecturers and approval was about to be given, before ASUU embarked on the strike.

Kaduna State Government has expressed willingness to meet with the Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU) in order to resolve all contentious issues that led to the strike action at the Kaduna State University(KASU).

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Rabiu Yunusa who made this promise at a press briefing, added that the Ministry of Education and KASU management would sit with ASUU again, to find a common ground.

"The outstanding demands of ASUU is about N4 billion and it predated this administration. But the governor promised to pay all their allowances in batches, given the financial situation of Kaduna State," he said.

The Permanent Secretary counselled that the strike action will be counterproductive by threatening all the gains that KASU has made under the present administration.

Mr Rabiu said that Governor Uba Sani has done a lot in making KASU one of the best state-owned universities in the country, especially in facilitating the accreditation of nine science courses.

"The governor expended over N290 million on the university, to facilitate the National Universities Commission(NUC) accreditation. This shows that the governor has the progress of KASU at heart.

"The Ministry of Education is very grateful to Governor Uba Sani for all that he is doing for the education sector. The governor always meets our demands. The KASU chapter of ASUU should know that he keeps to his promise," he added.

It will be recalled that Governor Sani had facilitated the building of the Faculty of Engineering, the biggest intervention to any state university, at KASU permanent site which is under construction, as a Senator.

