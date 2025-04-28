Nigeria: Rainstorm Wreaks Havoc in Ekiti As Oyebanji Pledges Support for Victims

Mr Oyebanji appealed to the federal government to intervene in a timely manner in the Ekiti rainstorm incident, regretting that thousands across the 16 local governments of the state have become homeless while some others have already lost their means of livelihood.

The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, on Sunday, lamented the massive destruction of property during Saturday's rainstorm in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, describing the proportion of wreckage as monumental and worrisome to his government.

The worst hit by the devastating rainstorm were residential buildings, commercial structures, and public institutions.

The stormy rainfall did not spare electrical facilities, as the strong winds pulled down many poles and telecommunication masts.

Mr Oyebanji appealed to the federal government to intervene timely in Ekiti rainstorm incidence, regretting that thousands across the 16 local governments of the state have become homeless, while some others had already lost their means of livelihoods.

While touring the sections affected on Sunday to evaluate the level of wreckage, Mr Oyebanji, represented by his deputy, Monisade Afuye, said he was happy that there were no casualties during the torrential and stormy downpour.

The governor noted that while some structures experienced partial damage, it was a complete sweeping for the rooftops and all the structures in some places, which he said would automatically subject the owners to an emergency financial burden.

Mr Oyebanji applauded the Ado Ekiti traditional institution for demonstrating concern over the incident by making a representation to tour the metropolis and appraise the level of destruction.

The governor assured that his government, being pro-masses, would not abandon the victims in subduing the emergency shock occasioned by the disaster that rendered hundreds homeless and destroyed commercial centres.

"You could see that the destruction was massive and there is no way it won't be a financial burden to those that were affected. Though we are happy that no life was lost, this is the major thing to us.

"We have always been advocating that our people should do turnaround maintenance on their buildings before the start of the rainy season. The government was also encouraging tree planting around residential buildings to serve as wind breakers. These are the best ways to prevent some of these occurrences.

"We really sympathised with those affected. Like we have said earlier, we won't abandon them. We are with them, and the government will surely intervene and give the support required to rebuild these damaged structures", he promised.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

At every location visited, Mr Oyebanji assured victims that the operatives of the Ekiti State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) would revisit the flashpoints to evaluate the damaged structures and enumerate the victims to guide the government on how best to intervene in the matter.

He directed the SEMA operatives to do a thorough evaluation and enumeration exercise of those affected in collaboration with NEMA, so that all the victims and estimate of their losses can be captured adequately.

Speaking on the wreckage, the Chairman of Ado North LCDA, Tokunbo Gbadamosi, warned those who have been creating panic on social media to desist, saying the government is on top of the situation.

"Our people shouldn't panic over this matter. The current government is about the masses. Those affected will be supported in overcoming these challenges. The government believes that this is a collective challe,nge and it will be resolved collectively," he said.