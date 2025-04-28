Somalia: Puntland President Rejects Invitation to NCC in Mogadishu Amid Fall-Out

27 April 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Puntland's President, Said Abdullahi Deni, has refused to attend the upcoming National Consultative Conference [NCC] set to take place on May 1 in the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

The conference, which is being led by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, is expected to bring together regional state leaders to discuss political disputes, national unity, and the ongoing fight against extremist groups like Al-Shabaab and ISIS.

President Deni made it clear that he would not participate in the conference, which also invited other regional leaders, except for the President of Jubaland, Ahmed Madobe, due to ongoing tensions with the federal government.

Deni emphasized that he would only engage in dialogue once the federal government honors previously made agreements that have led to the current rift.

In his statement, Deni called on President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to fulfill past commitments, stressing that Puntland would be ready to engage in discussions aimed at resolving the political deadlock between the federal government and regional administrations.

The National Consultative Conference is intended to address Somalia's political conflicts, strengthen national unity, and enhance coordination in the fight against terrorism, particularly against Al-Shabaab and ISIS. However, with key regional leaders like Deni boycotting the meeting, the success of the conference hangs in the balance.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.