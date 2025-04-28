Somalia: Puntland President Rejects Invitation to NCC in Mogadishu Amid Fall-Out

Mogadishu, Somalia — Puntland's President, Said Abdullahi Deni, has refused to attend the upcoming National Consultative Conference [NCC] set to take place on May 1 in the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

The conference, which is being led by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, is expected to bring together regional state leaders to discuss political disputes, national unity, and the ongoing fight against extremist groups like Al-Shabaab and ISIS.

President Deni made it clear that he would not participate in the conference, which also invited other regional leaders, except for the President of Jubaland, Ahmed Madobe, due to ongoing tensions with the federal government.

Deni emphasized that he would only engage in dialogue once the federal government honors previously made agreements that have led to the current rift.

In his statement, Deni called on President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to fulfill past commitments, stressing that Puntland would be ready to engage in discussions aimed at resolving the political deadlock between the federal government and regional administrations.

The National Consultative Conference is intended to address Somalia's political conflicts, strengthen national unity, and enhance coordination in the fight against terrorism, particularly against Al-Shabaab and ISIS. However, with key regional leaders like Deni boycotting the meeting, the success of the conference hangs in the balance.